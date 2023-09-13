Vanessa and Natalie live nearby and were excited to be with their neighbors. It was a hotter than they thought it'd be and found relief with the Kimmel Cultural Center fans, which doubled as a promo piece for upcoming Broadway shows coming in the fall to Philly.
From left, Monica Nguyen of Meraki Luxe Spa, Blanca Charnis of Bronzed by Bee, Lueve Morlee and musician Prince LI during the festival. — Photos by HughE Dillon/Philly Chit Chat
City Rhythms performs at the inaugural East Passyunk Music Festival on Sunday.
Otari and Devante LeYeom enjoying the festivities of the festival.
Allison Shimamoto, owner of Haiama Beauty Co., sets up shop at the festival.
Tia Levere and Leishila Colon pose for a photo during the festival.
From left, Jackie Nunery of Bird and Brush Art, and Melissa Davis pose for a photo during the festival.
Renee wanted to support her neighborhood as it had been a while since they had a street festival in East Passyunk.
Cory Carter and Chuto Sekate of CConnect pose with their booth at the festival.
East Passyunk Avenue Business Improvement District presented the inaugural East Passyunk Music Festival on Sunday. The all-day, all-ages, family-friendly music and food festival took over East Passyunk from Broad to Dickinson streets.
Locals came out to enjoy the festivities, some coming to show support for a neighborhood that had lacked street festivals. Small business vendors set up booths, offering a variety of commodities from beauty and skincare products to handmade jewelry.
Throngs of people enjoyed a full day of live music paired with award-winning food and seasonal sips all under the beautiful end of summer skies as local artists in the region jammed on one of the most celebrated food streets in America. Artists like DJ Diamond Kuts, City Rhythm and Shakoor Hakeem put on a show for an unforgettable experience.
