The first “Hip Hop In The Park” event took place on Aug. 21 at The Oval, Philadelphia’s largest outdoor urban sanctuary. With August being hip-hop’s birthday month, Chris “TAMEARTZ” Rodriguez wanted to create a genuine experience showcasing hip-hop’s four essential elements: graffiti, breakdancing, emceeing and DJing. The day included a curated live art production, Project Positive dance performances, a vendor fair with over 30 local Black-owned businesses, and a complete lineup of musical acts.
If you know anything about TAMEARTZ, you know that he embodies hip-hop, a genuine student of the culture who appreciates all of its facets. The event held in front of the art museum was reminiscent of the days when parks were closed for the latest jams. Present were DJs, graffiti artists, emcees and breakdancers. Reef the Lost Cauze blessed the people with his lyrical style, Peedi Crakk, Dell P and Philly legends Tuff Crew graced the stage, demonstrating the strong ties Philadelphia has to the culture that’s hip-hop.
TAMEARTZ’s work can be seen all over the city that he loves. One that garnered a lot of attention is the mural celebrating the four elements of hip-hop on 900 Cecile B. Moore Ave in North Philadelphia. The hip-hop purist discussed his love for the culture and how he uses art to bring people together.
TAMEARTZ opens the conversation by saying one of the things that he emphasizing whenever he goes to speak on the culture is “Hip-hop is four elements. I have been seeing a lot of rap shows where they say they are celebrating the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, and then you look at the show and you have just rappers being acknowledged.”
TAMEARTZ understands why the focus has been on the rappers with these celebrations, especially when it comes to sponsorship, however if one is to celebrate hip-hop, one must celebrate the whole of it, not just the parts.
One of the elements that actually existed before there was such a term as hip-hop was graffiti.
“A Lot of people sometimes get confused because they will say graffiti is the oldest element in hip-hop, however the DJ is the first element of hip-hop,” TAMEARTZ explains. “It was a jam thrown by Cindy Campbell that allowed [DJ] Kool Herc to showcase what is now referred to as the Break (samples).”
Another emphasis that TAMEARTZ wants the younger generation to know is that while tagging trains and walls was part of the graffiti movement, so were the early flyers that helped advertise the jams and battles between breakdancing crews.
“All the flyers for all the B-boy jams and park jams were made by the legendary graffiti artist Phase 2,” he explained. “He formulated the set up [for] flyers that are still being used today.”
Phase 2 was the creator of the early version of the “bubble letter” or “softie,” a writing style that would become immensely influential and is regarded as a “giant leap” in the art form. Sadly the artist passed on Dec. 12, 2019, due to amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
One can’t speak of graffiti without speaking of “tagging trains.” You couldn’t take the subway in New York in the ‘70s or ‘80s without seeing the silver exterior, and at times interior, adorned with legendary pieces. Legends like Blade, Lee Quinones, Lady Pink and Jean-Michel Basquiat all left their talent on the various box carts that zipped through the boroughs.
Graffiti also is a term that the media gave the art form; the first generation of these creatives called themselves writers.
“The writing on the walls actually started in Philadelphia,” TAMEARTS clarifies. “Writing on the trains started in New York. Train graffiti can be traced back to the 1960. but gained more momentum in the 1970s.”
Philadelphia also has a strong graffiti history dating back to the ‘60s. Legends such as Stephen “ESPO” Powers and Timothy “AGUA” Curtis have achieved notoriety via their work. Artist such as Cornbread was one of the early pioneers of Philadelphia graffiti art in Philadelphia. He is widely considered the world’s first modern graffiti artist. When he was falsely identified as dead, he decided to ‘bomb’ the entire Philadelphia Zoo with his tag and eventually wrote “Cornbread Lives” on a tame elephant he had met days earlier.
Whereas in New York it was Black, Puerto Rican and white artists, in Philadelphia it was Black culture. TAMEARTZ clarifies, “You look at those early ‘60s writers, 98% of them were Black. They referred to themselves as clubs, not crews.
“Philadelphia graffiti is one of the few cities that concentrates on the style of writing, and the city is the founder of a style called ‘Wicked,’” he continues, “and Karaz (who has since died) is widely acknowledged to be the street art pioneer of that graffiti style.”
TAMEARTZ carries the tradition of the pioneers not only via his art work, but by executing the elements of the culture, keeping in mind the importance of boosting the community and honoring all facets of the culture known as hip-hop.
