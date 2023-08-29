The first “Hip Hop In The Park” event took place on Aug. 21 at The Oval, Philadelphia’s largest outdoor urban sanctuary. With August being hip-hop’s birthday month, Chris “TAMEARTZ” Rodriguez wanted to create a genuine experience showcasing hip-hop’s four essential elements: graffiti, breakdancing, emceeing and DJing. The day included a curated live art production, Project Positive dance performances, a vendor fair with over 30 local Black-owned businesses, and a complete lineup of musical acts.

If you know anything about TAMEARTZ, you know that he embodies hip-hop, a genuine student of the culture who appreciates all of its facets. The event held in front of the art museum was reminiscent of the days when parks were closed for the latest jams. Present were DJs, graffiti artists, emcees and breakdancers. Reef the Lost Cauze blessed the people with his lyrical style, Peedi Crakk, Dell P and Philly legends Tuff Crew graced the stage, demonstrating the strong ties Philadelphia has to the culture that’s hip-hop.

