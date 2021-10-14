Eisenhower Fellowships(EF) hosted their Annual Awards Dinner at The Liberty View at Independence Visitor Center. EF honored 2021 Distinguished Fellow Award recipient Anita Brown-Graham (USA ‘05), with the IMPACT Initiative, she is the Director at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and Secretary Robert Gates, EF Chairman, will present the Eisenhower Medal for Leadership and Service to Jamie Dimon, Chairman and CEO of JPMorgan Chase who pledge, the nation’s biggest bank by assets, pledged $30 billion over the next five years to solve the racial wealth gap made worse by the COVID-19 crisis, and make steps to redress decades of racial wealth inequality.
Eisenhower Fellowships Annual Awards Dinner held
- Hughe Dillon
