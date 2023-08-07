On Saturday, the West Philadelphia High School Alumni Association gathered at Bleu Brook on 5610 Lancaster Ave. for their 16th annual scholarship fundraiser in efforts to support select graduating seniors as they embark on their journey towards post-secondary education.
The president of the alumni association, Ronald Ray, greeted guests at the door while selling tickets that allowed donors to enjoy their choice of fresh fried chicken or fish. Guests were also able to choose from a variety of side dishes to compliment their meal — fries, string beans, rice with gravy or bread.
“The West is alive and thriving, and we need all the help we can get,” said Ray, eager to provide resources and opportunities to his students.
All proceeds from the event will go directly into the scholarship fund, also known as the Book Award, and subsequently the students. None of the money will go to the school itself, the association was intentional to ensure that the award wouldn’t later prove to be a disadvantage to the students’ financial aid offers.
Bleu Brook offered an intimate layout with a bar to the right, booths against the wall to the left, and table tops bustling with alumni in the middle. Many came donned in WPHS colors, orange and blue proudly representing the year of their graduating class on graphic tees.
Attendees greeted each other with outstretched hands and long embraces. Together they took group photos, careful to display the pride illuminating from their outfits.
The live band, Donner Circle, alternated between personalized cover songs and a curated playlist to serve as a familiar yet engaging backdrop for the dinner. The lead singer announced she was a part of the class of ‘85 before preforming her rendition of Tears for Fears’ “Everybody Wants to Rule the World.”
When asked what was responsible for the longevity of this scholarship and alumni culture, longtime board member Rana Carter said, “You have generations going to this school, your older brother or even your parents attended. There’s a deep sense of community here…We are dedicated and committed to the students of West Philadelphia High School.”
Sharon Grice, ‘71 alumna, spoke to the significance of the association. “When we were growing up, people didn’t always make it. When you see someone from your class, you’re happy. You’re happy that they’re here. It’s a blessing…It’s nice to see a face.”
This growing sense of gratitude and her class slogan has stayed with her through her adult years — young, gifted, and Black. The scholarship aims to develop and steward this legacy of excellence and community amongst the past and upcoming generations of alumni.
Carter said the goals the association has for current students are to “see them graduate from college, come back to serve in their neighborhoods, give to the alumni association and share their experiences with high school students.” The hope is students will feel moved to invest back into the community that invested in them.
The festivities, coined WestFest, continued the next day on Sunday at Fairmount Park behind The Mann Center with an anticipated crowd of over 1,000 alumni. During this extended time of connection, T-shirts, ties, rally towels and more were sold to further support the fundraiser.
The scholarship will be distributed to students next week.
