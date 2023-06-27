From left, Tony Watlington Sr., superintendent of the School District of Philadelphia, Monique Braxton, deputy chief of communications and spokesperson for the School District of Philadelphia, and Latifah Fields pose for a photo during the ball.
Superbowl LII Champion and former Philadelphia Eagles safety Rodney McLeod and his wife Erika, the co-founders of the Change Our Future foundation. — Photos by HughE Dillon/Philly Chit Chat
HughE Dillon/Philly Chit Chat
Brandyn and Brandy Ross pose for a photo while making a donation to supplies going to students.
HughE Dillon/Philly Chit Chat
CBSPhilly Sports Director and Anchor Don Bell posing for a photo during the ball.
HughE Dillon/Philly Chit Chat
Meeka Johnson, the owner of All Black Everything, posing for a photo during the ball.
HughE Dillon/Philly Chit Chat
Malcolm Jenkins, former Philadelphia Eagles safety and two-time Super Bowl champion, posing for a photo during the ball.
HughE Dillon/Philly Chit Chat
From left, Rasheed Wallace, former power forward for the Detroit Pistons, and Tarik Wallace, CEO at Hardwork Entertainment, pose for a photo during the ball.
HughE Dillon/Philly Chit Chat
A specialized Nike on display during the ball.
HughE Dillon/Philly Chit Chat
DJ Joshua Lang, spinning next at Bok Bar rooftop on July 1, and Raul Marin, Enthuse Marketing Group, LLC. pose for a photo during the ball.
HughE Dillon/Philly Chit Chat
From left, Tony Watlington Sr., superintendent of the School District of Philadelphia, Monique Braxton, deputy chief of communications and spokesperson for the School District of Philadelphia, and Latifah Fields pose for a photo during the ball.
HughE Dillon/Philly Chit Chat
James Bradberry, center, posing with Ayesha Saboor and Afea Tucker during the ball.
The third annual Sneaker Ball, co-hosted by founders Erika and Rodney McLeod, was held Thursday, June 22, at the Vie by Cescaphe. The McLeod's foundation, Change Our Future, hosted the ball to help build up the next generation of youth.
The foundation partnered with local Staples stores across the region to help gather back to school supplies and assist families in need. It was not only a night to celebrate fashion and philanthropy, but also about raising funds to help support the foundation's youth programs and provide school supplies to over 400 students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.