The third annual Sneaker Ball, co-hosted by founders Erika and Rodney McLeod, was held Thursday, June 22, at the Vie by Cescaphe. The McLeod's foundation, Change Our Future, hosted the ball to help build up the next generation of youth. 

The foundation partnered with local Staples stores across the region to help gather back to school supplies and assist families in need. It was not only a night to celebrate fashion and philanthropy, but also about raising funds to help support the foundation's youth programs and provide school supplies to over 400 students.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.