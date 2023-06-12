Rev. Dr. Alyn E. Waller, senior pastor of Enon Tabernacle Church and Lifetime Service Award recipient, center right, with, from left, Kim Crawford, Janelle Lee, Ellyn Jo Waller, CCP Foundation president and member of the gala's committee, and Erika McLeod, founder of Change Our Future Foundation, pose for a photo during the gala. — Photos by HughE Dillon/Philly Chit Chat
From left, Ebonie Brown, Lorina Marshall-Blake and Helen Shoffner of Independence Blue Cross pose for a photo during the gala.
Partygoers enjoying the dance floor and music during the gala.
From left, Carl and Rasheia Johnson pose for a photo just outside of the gala.
From left, Morgan Wilson of Connections Matter LLC, Dr. Angie Wilson, Melissa Ayers, Denise Berry, Cindy Walls, Roz McPherson of The ROZ Group Inc. and Hannah Cornish pose for a photo during the gala.
From left, Brianna Smith and Sharie Williams from 6ABC pose for a photo during the gala.
From left, Dr. Alycia Marshall, Keith Adkins and Ayanna Washington pose for a photo during the gala.
Janelle Lee and Erika McLeod pose for a photo during the gala.
From left, Tiffany Newmuis of Comcast, Tiffany Tavarez of Wells Fargo and Deana Gamble of Jefferson Health pose for a photo during the gala.
From left, Govinda Montalvo and Khaleelah Ahmad pose for a photo during the gala.
Partygoers enjoyed live great food and live music during the gala.
On Wednesday, at the Vie by Cescaphe, 600 N. Broad Street, at 6:30 p.m., the Community College of Philadelphia Foundation held its annual Black & Gold Gala, a signature fundraising event and one of Greater Philadelphia’s premier social occasions.
The purpose of the Black & Gold Gala is to recognize outstanding service of individuals and organizations that demonstrate involvement in community growth in the areas of education, business, social services, and health. Recognition is awarded to those who exemplify leadership and are active in community initiatives in Philadelphia.
Event proceeds benefit the 50th Anniversary Promise Scholarship and other scholarships for Community College of Philadelphia students. Since 2018, the Black & Gold Gala has raised nearly $2 million in scholarship support for students.
This year's award recipients are Jasmine E. Sessoms who received the Corporate Leadership Award; Rev. Dr. Alyn E. Waller of Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church who received the Lifetime Service Award; Gunter Pfau, founder and CEO of Stuzo, who received the Alumni Achievement Award; and Ryan N. Bower, business manager of Laborers' District Council of Metropolitan Area of Philadelphia an Vicinity and Philadelphia Building and Construction Trades Council, who received the Community Hero Award.
