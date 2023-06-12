On Wednesday, at the Vie by Cescaphe, 600 N. Broad Street, at 6:30 p.m., the Community College of Philadelphia Foundation held its annual Black & Gold Gala, a signature fundraising event and one of Greater Philadelphia’s premier social occasions.

The purpose of the Black & Gold Gala is to recognize outstanding service of individuals and organizations that demonstrate involvement in community growth in the areas of education, business, social services, and health. Recognition is awarded to those who exemplify leadership and are active in community initiatives in Philadelphia.

