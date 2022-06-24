For decades, golf has been a staple for the National Pan-Hellenic Council(NPHC), to fellowship, fundraise and network.
In keeping with tradition, Visit Philadelphia held their inaugural Black Greek Edition Golf Outing at The Union League Golf Club at Torresdale on Monday, June 20, 2022.
The outing is part of Visit Philadelphia’s year-long marketing effort to encourage the more than two million members of the NPHC — an umbrella organization composed of nine historically Black fraternities and sororities known as the Divine Nine — and Black leisure travelers, in general, to visit Philadelphia to experience the region’s history, culture, food, drink and fun.
Ballard Spahr dedicated a conference room to attorney Charisse R. Lillie during a special celebration on Thursday. Lillie was a partner at the law firm for 13 years, during which time she led the litigation department. “She has had an extraordinary career in public service, academic, private practice, and corporate leadership,” the firm’s partners said in a written statement.
