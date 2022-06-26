The Village of Arts and Humanities held a mural unveiling and casting ceremony on Thursday, June 23, to celebrate the life and legacy of influential Black theater director and youth educator H. German Wilson. Friends, former students, and community members came together to memorialize the man known affectionately as “Mr. German,” who served as The Village’s theater director for 15 years, with a new mural designed and gifted by Village co-founder and renowned artist Lily Yeh.
The event also featured a casting ceremony, where loved ones scattered Mr. German’s ashes. His spirit can be felt in the laughter of the children who play in The Village parks.
On June 23, Verizon Philadelphia and CLEO TV, a lifestyle and entertainment cable network targeting Millennial and Gen X women of color teamed up for the ”Your Decor Remixed” event at Globe Dye Works in Philadelphia.
The event included a lively panel discussion about home decor, tech and professional/personal success, pop-up displays and specialty cocktails. Panel discussion participants included: S. Tia Brown, Moderator, Crystal Bailey, Owner, Crystal Bailey Events, Dominique Calhoun, Host of “Décor Remixed”, Alero Opuogen, Consumer Sales District Manager, Verizon, Neffi Walker, Founder, The Black Home.
