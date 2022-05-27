Following a two-year hiatus due to COVID restrictions, Smith Memorial Playground & Playhouse hosted its 14th annual adults-only Party in the Playground benefit on Saturday, May 21 .
Held at Smith’s historic 16,000-square-foot Playhouse and 6.5-acre Playground in East Fairmount Park, the event raises funds to support Smith’s work, which includes welcoming over 200,000 visitors annually from every zip code in Philadelphia and providing educational and advocacy programs that harness the power of play to help children, families, and communities thrive.
This year’s Party in the Playground presented the 2022 Ida Newman Magic of Play Award to former board member and longtime Smith advocate Hanley Bodek, along with Deloitte LLP for their outstanding volunteer service at Smith.
