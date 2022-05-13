Laborers' Local 332 recently held their 9th Annual The Wind Beneath Our Wings Awards Dinner. The award was created by Business Manager Samuel Staten, Jr. in November 2011 with the inaugural dinner being held in June 2012. The purpose of the award is to acknowledge Local 332 members who have demonstrated outstanding dedication and made consistent contributions to the organization over a long period of time. The Wind Beneath Our Wings Award is the highest honor bestowed by Local 332 upon a member in good standing.
REC Philly Co-Founder launches his first book. Friends, family, and colleagues poured into the doors of REC Philly recently to celebrate the launch of William Tyrone Toms’ first book, “(Un)Common Sense: Your Strategy Guide To Creative Freedom.” The book is a 10-chapter strategy guide for and person who desires to get paid to do what they love, or in Toms’ words, for the creative entrepreneur. Guests were invited to pick up a signed copy of the book and enjoy a fireside chat and Q&A with the author, live music, photo booth, and themed cocktails.
Former Eagles player Brian Dawkins held a Q & A at Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia in celebration of his book, "Blessed by the Best: My Journey to Canton and Beyond." The event also included a meet and greet for his fans. Dawkins spoke about his journey to become one of the best safeties in the NFL. Former Eagles players Bill Bergey and Hollis Thomas were also in attendance for a special night of food, fun, drinks, entertainment, and raffle prizes to celebrate his latest book release.
