Odunde is the largest African American street festival in the USA. The festival is the “staple event” for the organization and the City of Philadelphia. It attracts up to 500,000 attendees, covers 15-city blocks, has over 100 arts & craft and food vendors and has two stages of live entertainment.
The festival is known throughout the world as one of the original models for African-American festivals, hosting many internationally known African and Caribbean performers, dignitaries, folk artists and cultural leaders.
Earlier this month, the SOAR. Women’s Conference took place. The purpose of the event was to encourage young ladies and women of all walks of life to “See Opportunities And Rise.” Founder Crystal Bailey started the event as a way of providing a medium to celebrate the culture and resilience of the female community.
