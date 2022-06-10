On Thursday, the Museum of the American Revolution awarded renowned Harvard University historian and award-winning filmmaker and author Professor Henry Louis Gates Jr. with the 2022 Lenfest Spirit of the American Revolution Award at an evening gala at the Museum.
Gates currently serves as the Alphonse Fletcher University Professor and Director of the Hutchins Center for African & African American Research at Harvard University, and as the host of the groundbreaking PBS genealogy series “Finding Your Roots.”
The Lenfest Award was created and endowed in 2016 by the Museum’s late Founding Chairman H.F. (Gerry) Lenfest to honor individuals who advance public awareness and understanding of history and its relevance in the ongoing American experiment. The Lenfest Award is presented on a semi-regular basis and may be given to an individual or to an organization active in a broad range of fields such as history, education, filmmaking, writing, media, and philanthropy.
The Museum previously presented the award to CNN Chief International Anchor Christiane Amanpour and President and CEO of New-York Historical Society Dr. Louise Mirrer, documentary filmmaker Ken Burns, and Pulitzer Prize-winning author David McCullough. The award is accompanied by a $25,000 prize.
Also on Thursday night, the Mural Arts Philadelphia held the 2022 Wall Ball, the public art program’s biggest fundraising night of the year. The event commemorated the many artists, programs, and projects that beautify, inspire and empower Philadelphia and beyond. The celebration held at 2300 Arena in South Philadelphia brought out Mural Arts supporters, artists, local government officials, community and business leaders together for a celebration to raise funds towards Mural Arts’ mission of transforming public spaces and individual lives through art. In creative fashion, guests experienced live art making, including mural making on 2300 Arena walls, screen printing, music, food by Catering by Design, and fun. The focus of the 2022 gala was on artists and projects from Mural Arts’ Art Education program that engages students with art at a young age with in-school curriculum and after-school programming.
