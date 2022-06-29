On Tuesday, Community College of Philadelphia hosted its Pride Picnic and drag story hour with one of Philadelphia’s favorite drag queens: Eric Jaffe. Jaffe was named Philadelphia’s Drag Queen of the Year 2018 and Performer of the Year 2020.
The drag story hour included an ukulele sing-along, giveaways, and treats from High Fidelity Bakery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.