There's a lot going on in the city of Philadelphia. There have been lots of festivals, luncheons and charity walks taking place.
The Dr. Frank "Tick" Coleman Luncheon is the biggest fundraiser for the Alumni Association of Lincoln University (AALU), Philadelphia Chapter. Each year, proceeds raised by the event go to fund the Chapter's Archie Goodwin, Jr. Scholarship Grant. The Archie Goodwin, Jr. Grant supports the financial needs of eligible incoming freshmen/matriculating undergraduate students from the Philadelphia area. Funds awarded to the students will be used to provide assistance with the purchase of books and or potential technology needs. Each year, the AALU Philadelphia Chapter, hosts the awards event to honor the memory and dedication of esteemed LU Alum and Philadelphia native, Dr. Frank Coleman. Dr. Coleman, affectionately known as "Tick", was a graduate of Lincoln University's Class of 1935.
The Best Buddies Friendship Walk took place over the weekend, hundreds of people gave their support to the Philadelphia chapter which is the leading walk in the country supporting inclusion for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (also known as IDD). The day started out with a light breakfast and registration. The Eagles mascot Swoop then lead the walkers on a one mile course which took them to 30th Street Station and back to Commerce Square where they enjoyed lunch by Pagano's and a dance party before parting for the day.
Check out our website for more photos from events around the city.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.