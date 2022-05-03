Petal Procession Mural Dedication took place over the weekend. A petal procession is most often seen at a wedding or ceremony of love. 2021 Mural Arts Philadelphia Fellow for Black Artists Lindsay Bedford created a visually exaggerated Petal Procession on 1300 Block of South Percy Street to guide the movement of those looking to commemorate love. The community gathered for a block party on Saturday, April 30th, for the mural dedication. This is the first mural for Lindsay with Mural Arts Philadelphia following her work in the Fellowship. It is the perfect addition to capture the city’s “Brotherly Love.”
The Chestnut Hill Home and Garden Festival held their annual event on Sunday, May 1, 2022 with over 150 vendors displaying and selling everything for the home and garden. Germantown Avenue was packed for the five hour event, with happy people excited to get out and enjoy the beautiful spring day. There were plenty of family activities including arts and craft activities, face painting and games where everyone won a little something to bring home.
PGA Works Beyond the Green held a Golf Career Day celebration for Philadelphia’s youth. In celebration of the largest HBCU Golf Tournament in the country, the PGA Works Collegiate Championship included Beyond the Green, a series of interactive panels designed to ignite interest from under-served groups in the golf industry and its career opportunities. Beyond the Green was in partnership with Comcast, Union League, Bank of America and the NAACP.
Stratus Lounge, the chic rooftop venue on the 11th floor of the Kimpton Hotel Monaco in Old City at 5th and Chestnut, welcomed the warm weather with it’s annual “Spring Awakening” party on Friday, April 19. After a two-year hiatus, this Spring party was filled with live music from Snacktime Philly and noted DJs spinning vinyl, effervescent cocktails and bubbly, elevated hors d’oeuvres including oysters, caviar and sushi, guests also enjoyed a burlesque show, roller skating dancers, and danced in the newly renovated spacious club.
