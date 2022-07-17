The annual Alumni Association of Lincoln University Golf Tournament was held on July 11 at the private Hartefeld National Golf Club in Avondale, one of the area’s premiere courses.
Experienced golfers and beginners teed-off with PGA pioneer and legend, Jim Thorpe, to raise funds for students at Lincoln, the nation’s first Black College.
The fundraiser, which attracted more than 150 Lincoln alumni and friends from across the region and the nation, aimed to generate more than $100,000 for scholarships to help students avoid accumulating loan debt.
Now showing at the Fairmount Water Works, “Pool: A Social History of Segregation.” The exhibition illuminates a little-known history of segregated swimming in America and its connection to present-day drowning issues affecting Black communities. Weaving together history, art, storytelling, and place-based learning, this multi-disciplinary work explores the role of public pools in our communities with the goal of deepening the understanding that “The story of water is the story of social justice.”
