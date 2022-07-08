Founded by Super Bowl LII Champion Rodney McLeod and Erika McLeod, the Change Our Future Foundation hosted its 2nd Annual Sneaker Ball Art and Sole Gala on Thursday, July 7.
All attendees were asked to bring a new or gently used pair of sneakers and school supplies. Change Our Future will distribute these donated items to several schools and organizations in Philadelphia, including the Blues Babes Foundation.
By the end of the night, the event raised over $50,000 for the organization with donations still coming in.
To date, Change Our Future has served hundreds of youths in the Philadelphia area through various initiatives including youth development, education, health and wellness, and community development.
