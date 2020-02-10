Plenty came out to The Pennsylvania Convention Center to experience a party with a purpose. There was music, dancing, food, open bar and tons of fine autos at the Philadelphia Auto Show's Black Tie Tailgate party Friday, Feb. 7, 2020. Proceeds benefit the Department of Nursing at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.
