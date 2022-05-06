For nearly 30 years, First Friday has been a fixture in Old City. It began in 1991, when Old City was significantly smaller and less developed. In the 70s and 80’s, many creative artists moved to Philadelphia, followed by gallery owners. The two groups decided to collaborate and host an inaugural event on the same night to draw visitors to Old City.
They chose the first Friday of each month as a simple reminder. It began with a handful of galleries but quickly grew to approximately 50 galleries. It quickly established itself as the country’s leading arts walk, becoming Philadelphia’s premier art destination. The event quickly drew in other types of businesses, such as design showrooms.
“First Friday is a collection of independent art owners and galleries.” Executive director of Old City District Job Itzkowitz states.
To mark the event, the Old City neighborhood commissioned a short documentary, which will premiere on the first Friday of May. The documentary will be screened outdoors at a public showing at Philadelphia’s Betsy Ross House, located at 239 Arch Street. Attendees will be able to view the short film on repeat between 8:00 pm and 9:00 pm. The screening is open to the public and is free.
The documentary “30 Years of First Friday” depicts the event’s inception. The goal was not just to showcase art and the galleries that encompassed the Old City art scene but also to encourage tourists to spend time and money, resulting in the area’s growth.
Itzkowitz shares why it’s essential to reinvest back into the community now more than ever, and the film was a great way to commemorate the milestone.
“Often when we see things on film, its old history; however, this film is Philadelphia’s recent history, but still has a great impact on Old City and the City overall. When I watch it, I recall all the great experiences I had on the first Friday, and it makes me want to attend First Friday.”
He said another goal of First Friday is to celebrate diversity.
Itzkowitz said, “In the trailer, a woman named Florcy Morisset owns Vivant Art Collection. She says in the documentary that her goal was to make sure that diversity was represented in the art scene in Old City. Also, last year Miquon Brinkley opened Thinker Makers Society during the pandemic. He shares that vision about drawing Black artists into the neighborhood.”
This new surge has resulted in 30 new businesses opening in 2021 and 12 new businesses opening in 2022.
“There is a real desire to shop in person,” observed Itzkowitz.
One of the new residents in Old City is Miquon Brinkley, owner of Thinker Makers Society. He opened his gallery about a year ago.
“One of the main things that attracted me to the area was First Friday. Old City is an Art Hub,” he points out.
He said diversity has helped shape the scene in Old City.
“’It’s creating safe space for Black creatives. It allows them to speak to gallery owners who understand their entry point,” Brinkley said.
Having representatives who understand the culture and needs is what this new wave of gallery owners is bringing to Old City and First Friday.
Brinkley also points out, “There hasn’t been any art in America that has been created without the influence of Black people.”
He also wants to share with the community “First Friday’s is back, and I want people of color to know that it exists because many people I talk to don’t even know what First Friday is. I want them to see that they are welcomed to come here as much as anyone else. “
Those words perfectly capture the essence of First Friday, which is all about community and coming together. Old City invites visitors to get to know their neighbors through shopping, drinking, and sharing a meal. Partake in the history of yesteryear and modern days.
