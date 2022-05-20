The world is moving towards being more environmentally conscious. In Philadelphia and New Jersey, bag bans have been enacted in just the last year to cut down on bag production and waste. More and more products are being created from waste or recycled materials. Organizations like NextFab are also assisting in helping and supporting creatives who are making their own products.
NextFab provides their members with the space, equipment and knowledge to make what they want. They offer help in a variety of departments including printing, electronics, design, electronics, jewelry, metalwork, textiles, woodworking, etc. In supporting small creatives with hand-made small businesses, materials can be made and sold locally, which cuts down on pollution and waste production. To further assist in this mission, NextFab is having its first ever “Sustain Your Neighborhood Local Art And Food Festival.”
The idea is that environmental sustainability helps preserve the planet. If waste can be reused then natural resources can be preserved. The “Sustain Your Neighborhood” Festival supports small businesses that make things from sustainable resources or support environmental causes. Rebecca Ledbetter is the Director Of Marketing At NextFab and says “We are really focused on making sure the making process, even everything down to the materials we use are really sustainably focused. Just because we don’t want to make a lot of waste.”
NextFab has three locations. Two in Philadelphia and one in Wilmington, Delaware, and will hold the festival at their brand new location on American Street in Philadelphia. The free festival runs from 11 a.m to 6 p.m. on Saturday, May 21, 2012. There will be live music, food from Sor Ynez, an activity tent for all ages, local sustainability-focused resources and over 40+ vendors. The vendors participating in this festival are either eco-friendly, using sustainable materials, recycled materials or giving back in some way.
“We wanted to make sure we were hyper-focused on sustainable-made products, connecting not only with the maker, but also the neighborhood resources. To add on to that, we wanted to have sustainable resources available for not just now during Springtime, but something you can use all year around,” says Ledbetter.
Some of the sustainable resources that will be available are Circle Compost, FabScrap, Rabbit Recycling, Circular Philadelphia, Papermill Food Hub, and The Rounds.
There are also a number of black-owned small businesses that will be at the festival. Backyard Mansions is a female owned and operated remodeling company. Ayla Knight of Nudeworks creates works aimed at helping women feel better about their bodies and change society’s view of them with custom sculptures, wall hangers, earrings, and photographic prints. Angelica Boamah will be onsite with her company Heal The Peace Within which makes educational interactive toys designed by her 10-year-old son. The toys were created using the NextFab machines.
NextFab hopes the Sustain Your Neighborhood Local Art And Food Festival will help consumers shift into a sustainably focused mindset and shopping. For more info visit, nextfab.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.