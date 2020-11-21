Married photographers Regis and Kahran Bethencourt specialize in children and lifestyle photography and for the past few years they have been trying to redefine Black Beauty one child at a time.
Now they have “Glory: Magical Visions of Black Beauty” with a collection of their photographic works.
“Around 2017, we started our afro art series, a collection of photographs aimed to showcase the beauty and versatility of afro hair. And so we started photographing kids. We started coming up with different themes and concepts and when we decided to do ‘Glory.’ We wanted to dig a little bit deeper and go behind the scenes and some of the stories of the kids as well,” Kahran Bethencourt said.
She said the images are way to share the stories of the kids they encountered.
“We wanted to showcase, not only these really cool costumes, clothing and fashion, but also the stories behind each of these kids that we were highlighting,” Bethencourt said.
The Atlanta-based photographer, who was recently in Philadelphia to photograph subjects for her ongoing afro art series, said showing the diversity of the African diaspora creates a special connection with the audience.
“I really wanted a wide variety of kids so there are scientists, there are musicians, there are activists,” Bethencourt said. “I really wanted for kids to be able to look in this book and see themselves reflected. So we tried to choose a wide variety of kids across the African diaspora that were doing amazing things and had amazing stories. I really wanted to tell a story of the variety in the Black community and do that through kids.”
Over 100 images of natural hair, bright colors, Afrocentric styles, inspirational quotes and mini-essays fill the pages of “Glory.” Bethencourt said each photograph is unique as the child featured in it.
“We have a girl that’s a neuroscientist, so we really wanted to do something futuristic with her. We did this Afrofuturism type of look where we kind of merged her photo with a robot. A lot of the photos are based on each child’s individual story,” the photographer said.
Bethencourt said she hopes to change the negative narratives that often surround Black people, especially Black youth.
“There have been so many negative stereotypes in the media of Black kids not just here in the U.S. but across the African diaspora so I wanted to be able to paint a different picture,” she said. “We were working with kids before and we saw the amazing things that they were doing. And so, we felt like it was time for their voices to be heard and for them to be seen doing these amazing things.”
Bethencourt, who created “Glory” with her husband Regis, said the book has something for everyone and even though it showcases kids, it can be enjoyed by the entire family.
“I wanted ‘Glory’ to be more of a family book. What I’ve been seeing is that parents are sitting down with their kids and they’re going through the book together. That’s exactly the way that I envisioned ‘Glory’ to be viewed because I feel it’s important for the kids to see themselves reflected,” she said. “But it’s also an opportunity for parents to have some dialogue with their kids and really discuss some of the things that are seen and some of the stories that are told throughout the book.”
