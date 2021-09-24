Fashion is a way to express individuality and personality. It can serve as a visual representation of a person and many times the values they hold. It can be used as a way to share history and to tell stories.
The masks worn to protect people from the COVID-19 virus have become in many ways a fashion statement for some. People often times wear masks that define them as a person. Kids wear masks with their favorite cartoon character and that can tell you something about that child without having to say anything; it tells you their preference.
Pictures from 2020 and 2021, years down the line, will show what people are using as part of their attire now, a mask, will serve as a reminder of the history associated with that part of their clothing.
Penn Museum’s new exhibit, “The Stories We Wear” takes a look the connection between history and clothing.
This fashion exhibit does more than just show off pretty old clothes; it takes the visitor across time telling stories of cultures and civilizations across a 3,700-square-foot exhibition. Showcasing 2500 years of style and adornment through approximately 250 objects, clothing and accessories, “The Stories We Wear,” reveals powerful expressions of identity, purpose and the meaning behind what people wore throughout different generations and civilizations. This exhibit analyzes not only attire, but also jewelry, uniforms, regalia (clothes royalty wear) and even tattoos.
Archaeologist and Lead Exhibition Curator Dr. Lauren Ristvet said, “We tend to think about clothing and especially fashion as something only women care about, something that’s frivolous and it doesn’t really matter. We wanted to take something that feels fun and frivolous and explain why it actually really matters. What we wear tells us just not about the personal choices we might be making, but very much about the roles we play in society.”
In some societies women warriors were buried with their spears, Ristvet talked about including these elements in the “Stories We Wear” exhibit, “From about 500 B.C., you have these women, which come from southern Russia, wearing jewelry, but also carrying weapons. There’s a lot that’s really interesting. You seem to have this whole group of women who are a bit different from the other women in the society and also are probably different from men.” What they wore and were buried with says a lot about the history and function of these particular women in that society.
Some of the fabrics worn today have been around for centuries. Ristvet mentioned a Mongolian dress from the 19th century that is displayed in the exhibit and made from all different textures including silk, velvet and cotton. In that nomadic society, women who are married receive 10 dresses to be worn throughout their life. This dress tells us a lot about the marriage culture in this Mongolian society and the minimal clothing options people had available prior to the industrial revolution.
The exhibit is organized in five themes: ceremony, performance, battle, work and play and rule. They even have a uniform from the Philadelphia Eagles, loaned by sports legend Connor Barwin and a dress worn by the incredible Marian Anderson, the first African American to perform with the New York Metropolitan Opera.
“The Stories We Wear” exhibit opens this Saturday at 10 a.m. There will be a daylong celebration on opening day for adults and families. The museum will have pop-up talks every 15 minutes with experts on the artifacts, performances from Jillian Pirtle of the Marian Anderson Museum and Historical Society and the Philadelphia Chinese Opera Society. Guests can also enjoy a Q&A with former Eagles star Connor Barwin and a musical comedy by drag queen Eric Jaffe. There will also be art activities and jewelry designing for the kids.
For a full list of activities and more information, visit www.penn.museum.
