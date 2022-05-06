Philadelphia’s Spring Garden Street recently received a new mural near 12th Street and it has a critical message raising awareness around incarcerated women.
The installment is a part of the People’s Paper Co-Op’s effort to raise awareness for the Black Mama’s Bail Out campaign, which raises money to bail out Black mothers, caregivers and gender-non-conforming people behind bars in time for Mother’s Day.
“The People’s Paper Co-Op, is an ongoing program of the Village of Arts and Humanities, co-founded in 2014,” said Courtney Bowles, co-director of the People’s Paper Co-op. “It’s a women-powered Women’s Center, art and advocacy project that connects women coming home from prison and jail with artists and mentors and allies to imagine and advocate for a beautiful future that we all dream of, demand,and deserve.”
This week, nine women will be released through their efforts and advocacy.
“This will be our fifth year partnering with the Philadelphia Community Bail Fund. [In regards to] Cash bail, there’s a lot to say about what’s wrong with it. But each year, the bail fund hosts the Black Mamas Day Bail Out to bring moms and caregivers home in time for Mother’s Day to be with their families and communities ,where they belong,” said Bowles. “We believe in this work, we believe in reunifying families.”
The People’s Paper Co-Op fellows, a group of powerful, formerly incarcerated women, collaborate with artists from across North America to create abolitionist art. All art sales help the Bail Fund #FreeBlackMamas. The People’s Paper Co-Op artwork has raised over $170,000 for the cause in the last three years.
The mural that was revealed on Spring Garden street recently is based on artwork created by artists throughout North America, Mexico and other places in collaboration with the People’s Paper Co-Op fellowship program. Some of their artwork was blown up and included in the recently installed mural on Spring Garden Street.
The Village of Arts and Humanities, a 36-year-old Philadelphia nonprofit, located in North Philadelphia’s Fairhill-Hartranft neighborhood continues to blends art with social justice, and neighborhood revitalization.
According to Bowles, the art campaign and collaboration with the Philadelphia Community Bail Fund is ongoing and there will be several more bailouts throughout the month.
“The first bail out is this Friday, we’re still raising awareness, said Bowles.”
Every spring, there’s a paid fellowship through The People’s Paper Co-Op for women who have been released from jail or prison.
“Women create beautiful poetry and portraits that we share with artists across North America and that’s how the posters come about,” said Bowles.
Each of the artists choose the words and the image that they’re most drawn to, and then they have conversations with the women in the People’s Paper Co-Op fellowship. It’s a collaborative process and those pieces of art created are literally sold to free people.
“I started in 2014 with Courtney Bowles and Mark Strandquist, two artists who came from Richmond, Virginia and wanted to teach community people or community advocates how to make paper,” said Faith Bartly, Lead Fellow, People’s Paper Co-op.
“And so we had this piece of art hanging on our wall that says ‘it’s more than pulp and water.’ When we make paper, we make it out of old mail and fliers and we pulp it into water and so the words ‘it’s more than pulp and water’ sticks out to me, said Bartly”
“We use art as a Trojan horse to push policy because a lot of people like art and they are intune with art,” said Bartly. “So art is a vehicle for us to push policy and bring awareness and particularly to bring awareness to women incarcerated. Women are getting locked up at a higher rate than men, especially women of color.
Bartley is a formerly incarcerated woman herself.
“When Mark and I sat down to go to start this initiative. I suggested reaching out to women that are coming home because they need resources. Time and time again, it was hard for me to break the cycle of recidivism because there wasn’t a People’s Paper Co-op around or if it was I didn’t know about it,” said Bartley.
“When Mark and Courtney first said to me that you’re an artist, I was like I don’t draw or use crayons. But they were like ‘no you’re an artist in another way’. So, I am an artists today, eight years later, I’ve taken the title as an art artist in terms of advocating for women who can’t be heard.”
As the People’s Paper Co-Op uses art to carrying a conversation that isn’t always light, they are giving people hope and providing life changing resources.
The organization also hopes that they can reclaims the narratives of the woman in the program, “because people tell stories for other people,” said Bowles. “Every year we’re hoping that the campaign will bring an end to cash bail.
