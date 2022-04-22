Mural Arts Philadelphia and National Geographic celebrated Earth Day by introducing a new mural, Overbrook Natureworks, by artist Eurhi Jones at Overbrook Environmental Education Center, a former quarry space transformed into one of the first environmental education centers in a commercial corridor.
The mural brought to the city by Nat Geo is a part of a public art project celebrating the restorative power of nature throughout Earth Month. Philadelphia was one of four cities selected to bring nature-inspired themes to urban spaces, including Chicago, New York City, and San Francisco.
For more information, visit muralarts.org
