Ubuntu. If you look the word up you will find a variety of meanings; “Humanity,” “I am because we are,” “humanity towards others,” “shared humanity.” The word expresses a South African proverb that we are all universally connected and bonded through humanity and sharing. A fitting name for a fine art gallery opening in Historic Germantown which aims to bring people together and allow the community to travel the world through fine art.
Ubuntu Fine Art Gallery recently opened its doors on Sept. 5 and is located at 5423 Germantown Ave in Philadelphia. The owner and curator, Steven CW Taylor, is well traveled and has been to 18 different countries. A system engineer by trade, he recalls going to the Philadelphia Museum of Art as a kid on Sunday’s for free.
“It cultured me and made me aware that these things exist. I used to like the big tapestry rugs. It gave me an appreciation for different kinds of architecture. The way I looked at buildings. The way I see things,” he said.
This opened Taylor’s mind to the world outside of his neighborhood in Germantown and he would go on to travel the world and take pictures with his Sony camera.
What started as something he did between jobs, blossomed into something he is now giving back to his community – in the spirit of Ubuntu.
Taylor asked himself, “How can I help my community have better access to the arts because, in my opinion, access to the arts cultures you. It allows you to see something in a different light. See your whole life in a different light.”
His goal is to give the people where he was raised and still lives, an opportunity to see the world – through his lens. The gallery includes his original photographs of various people, landscapes and animals. Taylor hopes that this will inspire his community to see the world and appreciate fine art.
“Part of the reason why I put it in Germantown is so that people could garner new experiences. Through the gallery you can come and go to Africa. You can go to a national park. You can hopefully expand yourself to ask a new question, “ Taylor said.
As the first and only fine art photography gallery in Philadelphia, Ubuntu, is one of a kind. There are 21 pieces in the collection at the gallery and each individual piece is one of one hundred.
When asked about the difference between art and fine art, Taylor responded, “If you ask 30 people, you might get 15 different answers. Fine art can come in a plethora of medias. What I break it down to is how long will it last at its most pristine condition. So my prints are guaranteed for one hundred fifty years plus with proper care. That’s because it’s on archivable paper using archivable ink. Its made to last a certain time.”
Taylor has been all over the world — Greece, Switzerland, Iceland, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Mexico, Spain, Rome and South Africa 6 different times. He will bring that to Germantown. All of Taylor’s photographs are limited edition and are available in various sizes.
“There are two different options I have as far as purchasing. I sell just the paper, which allows me to keep the price low, but there is also what I call acrylics, which is essentially a piece a paper face mounted to acrylic that is high grade, scratch resistant, UV resistant, anti-reflection and all of those things,” he said.
The art ranges from $150 to $7,000. Entry to the gallery is free and it is open to the public Thursday through Sunday 11a-6p and by appointment only Monday through Wednesday.
Taylor concludes, “I want my neighborhood to be able to facilitate something really really nice. All of my lineage is in Germantown and I think of my mom and my grandmom as Germantown royalty. I want the stories that traverse this historic place, one of thee most historic places in the country, that is 80% black, and I want us to be recognized as such. I want our stories to be told.”
For more information on Ubuntu, visit ubuntufa.com.
