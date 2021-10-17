A local entrepreneur with decades of experience mentoring students through music will lead Musicopia’s drumline program.
Antoine J. Mapp is the new director of the Musicopia Drumlines program. Mapp, who was in a drumline himself when he was a kid, said he’s grateful for this new opportunity.
“Being in the drumline when I was a kid provided a positive outlet, exposed me to culture, taught me discipline and showed me something other than negativity,” Mapp said.
“I’m grateful that our Musicopia Drumlines students will receive those same benefits,” he said. “I look forward to working with this organization that puts music programs into schools that otherwise would not plan to have them.
“I plan to bring excitement, entertainment and fun for the kids because that’s what keeps them coming back,” he added. “I’m excited for that challenge.”
Musicopia, a program that provides opportunities for children to experience, learn, perform and appreciate music, started its Drumlines after-school program in 2005.
The award-winning percussion program is geared toward third- to 12th-graders of all skill levels.
The program is in various schools in the School District of Philadelphia including Hill-Freedman World Leadership Academy, Parkway Northwest, Martin Luther King High School, Kensington Creative and Performing Arts High School, William H. Hunter School and Bartram High School.
Catherine Charlton, the executive director of Musicopia, said the organization is looking forward to working with Mapp.
“Antoine has an extraordinary passion for serving youth,” said Catherine Charlton, executive director of Musicopia. “He has been passionate about using music as a way to build the community and keep his neighborhoods safe for over 30 years.
“We’re definitely looking forward to learning from his experiences,” she added. “We’re also excited to help more youth in Philadelphia benefit from his vision and dream of using percussion to help kids stay safe, build community and have their lives transformed by music.”
A West Philadelphia native, Mapp graduated from University High School. He would later attend Cheyney University where he graduated with a business administration degree in accounting and a minor in computer programming.
Under the direction of his grandmother Elise Wise, he joined the West Powelton Steppers and Drum Squad at age 11. The following year, he became the drumline captain. At age 15, he became a peer mentor for Philadelphia high school students.
He would later become the director of the West Powelton Steppers and Drum Squad at 20-years-old, a position he continues to hold today. He is also the director of the Stixers, the official drumline of the Philadelphia 76ers.
Mapp owns a company titled West Powelton Entertainment LLC, which provides inner city youth a safe haven and teaches financial literacy.
“Everything that I do is about the community,” Mapp said. “I even gave up my career as an accountant to do what I’m doing full-time because this is where my passion is.
“I see what our youth are going through every single day,” he said. “I understand the fight and the struggle that goes on in the community because I lived it myself.
“I also realize that music and playing the drums is also a way to keep the youth off the streets,” he added. “For me, it’s not just about giving back to the community. It’s also about saving lives. It’s about inspiring the next generation and giving them opportunities to not only succeed in school, but also everyday life.”
Mapp said what he wants students to take away from the Drumlines program is hard work, self-confidence, and individuality.
“Being different isn’t a bad thing,” Mapp said. “I remember when I first started playing the drums, drumming wasn’t accepted. At that time, people just didn’t understand it in the community and in the neighborhood so it wasn’t perceived as being cool.
“We want them to know that whatever they love and enjoy, that they can always find a coolness in it,” he added. “‘If you believe in the dream, you become the dream.’”
