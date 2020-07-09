Are you ready to get out? While many bars and restaurants have had some sort of sidewalk or backyard service, more cultural sites and spots for fun are opening up.
If you are in the mood to talk to the animals, Norristown’s Elmwood Park Zoo opened June 26, 2020. While our nation’s first zoo, the Philadelphia Zoo opened to the public Thursday, July 9. Some of the new safety protocols include:
All visitors must reserve/pre-purchase timed-tickets for admission. Tickets will not be available for purchase onsite.
Social distancing and masks are required for guests over 2 years old.
Indoor animal exhibits and attractions remain closed.
Touchless toilets, faucets, paper towel and soap dispensers.
Hand-sanitizing stations throughout the campus.
And if you’re in the mood for some adventurous outdoors fun in Fairmount Park, Treetop Quest Philly is now open. Guests must reserve and purchase tickets online before visiting.
The family friendly Franklin Square re-opened Monday, July 6, with many of its familiar attractions. It has the Fountain Show, the Carousel, Philly Mini-Golf, the playgrounds and plenty of open space. The site has taken special care to make sure that guests are socially distancing throughout — even on the carousel.
For the arts and culture set, the Franklin Institute opened Wednesday, July 8. The Barnes Foundation will reopen Saturday, July 25; Penn Museum, Tuesday, July 28; Academy of Natural Sciences, Friday, July 31; Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts (PAFA), Saturday, Sept. 12. The Philadelphia Museum of Art, Eastern State Penitentiary and the Rodin Museum will announce reopening plans soon.
The new Fashion District Philadelphia in Center City is already back up and running for business with some limited hours and social distancing pads throughout.
Many other area malls reopened at the end of June, they include: Philadelphia Mills Mall, Willow Grove Park, Plymouth Meeting Mall, Springfield Mall, Exton Square, Cherry Hill Mall, Moorestown Mall and Cumberland Mall.
So be sure to pack your mask, wash your hands and stay socially distanced as you head out for whatever fun you’re in the mood for.
