Ever wonder what life was like in an 18th century schoolroom in Philadelphia? Or, how hands-on demonstrations, storytelling and conversation could demonstrate how free and enslaved people of African-American descent made it through everyday life centuries ago?
Well, bring your curiosity and your questions with you to the Museum of the American Revolution on selected dates through Sept. 6 when four Black women and men will don period costumes and become living history interpreters as part of the Museum’s “Meet the Revolution” series.
One of those women is Kalela Williams who portrays Helena Harris, an African-American schoolteacher in Revolutionary Philadelphia.
“Harris had the unique perspective of having taught white children in both England and Philadelphia,” says Williams, who will be on hand at the Museum Aug. 13-15, 20-22, and 27-29 to give insight into how young people worked and played during times of war and peace.
Born and raised in Atlanta, Georgia, Williams originally planned on becoming a writer, and still hopes to achieve that goal. Having worked in public programming and education for more than a decade, she does her best to continue to follow her dreams.
“ I work with the Philadelphia youth organization Mighty Writers, and have worked with the Free Library of Philadelphia, and James Madison University’s Furious Flower Poetry Center,” she explains.
“I’ve also been published in literary magazines, and I have a writing residency coming up in September, which I guess is my biggest honor in writing so far.”
Always interested in history, Williams was working on an historical piece when she says she wandered into Old Sturbridge Village which depicts life in the 19th century, complete with costumed historians, antique buildings, a working farm, and much more.
“They dressed us in costumes, we cooked a meal, and stayed overnight in a house without electricity. It was great fun and I loved it,” Williams says. “It was my first time as an historical interpreter, so when the opportunity came to do this at the Museum, I jumped at the chance.”
When it comes to portraying Helena Harris, Williams admits she didn’t know much. “But in doing research I did find a 1794 Philadelphia directory that said there was a school on Cherry Street that was taught by Helena Harris. And it called her ‘a Black woman of considerable parts.’ I looked all over for some more on her but all I could find was this tantalizing piece of information.”
So armed with what she has, Williams is looking forward to walking around and talking to guests. “I’ll also have a table with objects that speak to Harris’ life, like teaching tools from the 18th century.”
In addition to portraying Harris, Williams is also the founder of Black History Maven, a gathering community that honors all diverse pasts, affirms Black identity and pride, and engages communities in literary and artistic, and cultural conversations. Williams also serves on the board of the Historical Society of Pennsylvania and writes fiction that connects history with the present.
“I thoroughly enjoy everything I do and learn, and sharing it with others,” Williams concludes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.