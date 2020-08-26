A mural remembering the protests that broke out across Philadelphia after the police killing of George Floyd now occupies the space where a statue of former mayor Frank Rizzo once stood.
The city and Mural Arts Philadelphia commissioned the mural at the Municipal Services Building in Thomas Paine Plaza, as a way for the city to join other cities in their artistic expression that Black lives matter.
“In Washington D.C., with the mayor’s support, they painted ‘Black Lives Matter’ in the street, so a lot of artists called and asked if we do could do that here. I called the Managing Director’s office and they were like, ‘We would like to do something, but we don't exactly want to do what Washington did,'” according to Jane Golden, executive director of Mural Arts Philadelphia.
“Then I thought, 'Well, what about doing it at the Municipal Services Building because what a powerful location, more powerful now because it was the site of the Rizzo statue.'"
The city removed the 10-foot tall Rizzo statue in early June, after several days of protests and attempts by protesters to tear it down or burn it down. Many had called for the removal of the statue for years, due to Rizzo's legacy of racism and police brutality, but city officials kept delaying the move.
The mural, titled "Crown" and painted by North Philadelphia native Russell Craig, is a modern-day reimagining of "Liberty Leading the People," an oil painting by French artist Eugène Delacroix commemorating the French Revolution. Craig's version features a Black Lady Liberty, images of protesters, and the names of victims of police brutality, including George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Sandra Bland.
Craig said he was inspired by his art school studies.
“My art history teacher was teaching us about historical art from the 19th century and ‘Liberty Leading the People’ was one of the pieces. That piece was fresh on my mind and I could imagine similar imagery as well as the protesters,” Craig said.
Golden said art and justice go hand in hand.
“Art is a mirror that we hold up and we see ourselves, and it reminds us that these moments are so important," she said. "The protests, the way people were standing up and talking about racial equity and social justice and police brutality and the kind of world that we want and need and deserve, it's important to capture that. It's important to remember it. It's important to know that there is a history behind us, of people who have extraordinary courage, who have pushed through barriers and obstacles and have succeeded, and we need to hold on to that light when times seem overwhelming."
Craig, who uses his art to highlight issues that he’s passionate about, said he feels obligated to use his art as a flashlight in the darkness.
“I think it is your duty as an artist. Speaking out makes your art stronger. It gives you a purpose and it also connects you to your inner self, like what are you about, because sometimes people are not truly genuine with their art,” he said.
Craig said he wants "Crown" to serve as a reminder of where we were as a city and what we’ve overcome.
“Things are kind of going back to normal — well, as normal as they can be. I want people to remember the moment and how people came together," he said. "Even though my piece is not permanent, it’s a reminder of when we were united. We have strength in numbers."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.