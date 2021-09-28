BROOKLYN, New York -- It's a larger-than-life mural for a larger-than-life actor.
A painting depicting a laughing Michael K. Williams, who died earlier this month, now overlooks a subway entrance in his home borough of Brooklyn.
The mural is on the brick wall of Moe's Bar and Lounge near the Fulton Street stop in Fort Greene.
It is accompanied by a quote from Williams that says, 'Do me one favor. Don't be like me. Be better than me. Stand on these shoulders and take it higher.'
The Medical Examiner announced on Friday that Williams died from an accidental overdose of fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine.
He was 54 years old.
