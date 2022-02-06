Murals tell stories of resilience, underrepresented communities, and add beauty to our neighborhoods. Starting this Feb. 15, you can virtually attend the Black History Month Mural Arts Tour and learn about the many murals that Philly has to offer. The virtual tour will show off one-of-a-kind murals celebrating Black icons and civic heroes of past and present.
“I think that storytelling is really what moves culture forward in a progressive way. When you can have artwork that is impactful, that goes a long way in boosting the morale of the community.” says Mural Arts Philadelphia’s first Black Director of Communications Chad Eric Smith.
The works of art found in museums throughout Philadelphia aid in signifying that the city of brotherly love cares about culture. Mural Arts Philadelphia aims to not only expand art outside of a museum’s four walls but also to bring it into the community.
“I wrote a brand statement recently that said that Mural Arts Philadelphia exists to provide transformative experiences, progressive discourse, and economic stimulus to the city of Philadelphia. Because of that mission, now the city is the mural capital of the world,” says Smith.
Mural Arts Philadelphia is highly regarded for its dedication to large-scale murals and public arts programming. The Black History Month Mural Arts Tour was created to highlight the roots of the Black arts movement here in Philadelphia and what it means to the Philadelphia community.
“What’s wonderful about murals, at least the murals that I’ve been a part of, through Mural Arts, have been these opportunities to engage various communities around the city. Bringing together folks who don’t normally share the same space. And that often fosters dialogue that gives opportunities for people to share stories and experiences and then you start to make these other connections, deeper relationships, and a better understanding of various communities.” says North Carolina-based public artist Ernel Martinez on the opportunity to showcase inclusivity through murals.
“Representation is so important. It’s so impactful to the psyche of young people. I think it’s a thought that kids think about when you don’t see [themselves] being represented in popular culture, in art. It makes you wonder if there’s a place for you in the world.” says Smith.
First launched back in 2014 as an initiative through Mural Arts Philadelphia to captivate city residents, the program offered people a chance to see Black people, faces, and of course, art located outside of traditional settings. Highlighting the beauty of public arts, the organization strives to bring accessibility and representation to the art world.
“What I’m doing as an artist, as a black artist, is depicting and celebrating black figures. So when kids in the neighborhood walk by and see this black artist on a wall, that’s a powerful experience for them.” says Ernel.
Black creatives like Ernel are doing the work to demystify the art world and encourage Black and brown youth to pick up a can of paint, a paintbrush and create. Understanding the limitations the art world has on Black creatives, he takes pride in putting art on the streets for all to gather inspiration from.
“This Black History Month tour is meant to celebrate civic heroes during Black History by showing the various murals that we have in the city that uplift [and] amplify people who look like them,” says Smith.
Take time this month to check out the Black History Month Mural Arts Tour and explore the Philadelphia murals that celebrate Black icons from your living room. The tour runs Feb. 15 and Feb. 24 from 4 to 5:30 p.m. For more information, visit muralarts.org/tours.
