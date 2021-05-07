Chef Horebe’s gift to us is a recipe for a simple yet delicious meal for your mom on Mother’s Day. Delight your mom with sweet potato hash on Mother’s Day this year.

Sweet Potato Hash

Courtesy of Chef Mackenson Horebe, Executive Chef of Square 1682

Ingredients:

2 cups diced and roasted sweet potato (skin on)

1/2 cup diced onion

1 sliced chorizo link

1/2 cup chopped bacon (raw)

1/2 cup diced peppers

1/4 cup chopped garlic

1 bu chopped parsley

2 eggs

Instructions:

In a pan, cook the bacon and chorizo under medium heat

Add the onions, pepper and garlic, and sweat until soft

Add the sweet potato and stir the mixture

Season to taste, add fresh chopped parsley

Cook two eggs sunny side and add to the top of the hash

Try Chef Simms’ home fried potatoes recipe to help ensure that Mother’s Day is about good food and providing a heartfelt meal that she’ll definitely appreciate.

Home Fried Potatoes

Courtesy of Chef David Simms, Proprietor of Eatible Delights

Ingredients

2 large russet potatoes

one small red onion

one small red pepper

one small orange pepper

one small green pepper

4 cups of canola oil

seasoning salt

granulated garlic

black pepper

Directions

Cut russet potatoes into slices, about an inch long, and 1/4 thick.

Dice red onions, red, orange and green peppers.

Season peppers with seasoning salt, granulated garlic, and black pepper.

Let the frying pan get hot first with cooking oil, in the pan.

Season all potatoes, and put into a frying pan, almost submerged in canola oil. and 1/4 cup of water

Cook for about 8 minutes, and add in diced onions, and peppers,

Cook for another two minutes, and then take potatoes out and put into a strainer and let the oil drain off. Season with dry parsley.

To experience Chef Horebe’s cuisine visit square1682.com or to learn more about Eatible Delights visit www.eatibledelightscatering.com

