A Philadelphia mobile advertising company is taking the wheel and steering a community into the spirit of kindness by bringing a sense of “togetherness during the pandemic” we are currently facing across the country.
KG3 Mobile Advertising heard the story of Aasiyah Bey, a senior at Academy Park High School, who passed away at the beginning of the school year. Bey was reportedly a 2x cancer survivor and 3x cancer warrior, as she lost her long fight with cancer. She was described as an academic powerhouse and maintained the role of an honor roll student and two sport athlete.
KG3 Mobile Advertising founder and co-founder, Theo Gifford and Robert Badgett were inspired by her story and wanted to honor her and surprise her mother Diamond El, with a live billboard of their daughter's picture, as a part of their celebration campaign. Bey's original celebration was cancelled by the school due to coronavirus concerns.
KG3 Mobile Advertising hopes that this "Celebration Campaign" will reportedly "serve as not only an inspiration for businesses and brands to rely on innovation and "out of the box" strategies to cope with this pandemic, but also to encourage individuals to never lose sight of those fighting battles within the battle."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.