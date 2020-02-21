Saturday, Feb. 22, is National Margarita Day and the margarita was the most popularly ordered drink in 2018, with 56% of consumers saying it is their favorite choice.
While the original recipe calls triple sec, tequila and lime juice plus a salt or sugar rim, there are a number of creative spins on the cocktail. Different fruits like peaches, mangoes, and strawberries can be added to give the drink a more tropical feel. Some replace the salt with sugar or garnish with herbs and spices like cayenne pepper.
The salt is there to bring out the flavors of the drink both sweet and sour. It also serves to intensify the drinker’s perception of the drink’s aromas, making the flavors even more powerful.
Some of Philadelphia’s favorites shared their favorite margarita recipes to help you celebrate. So get out a shaker, pull out your frozen margarita machine, or head to your local cantina and order a margarita. Straight up, frozen or on the rocks, you can’t go wrong. Cheers!
Al Pastor Margaritas by the Pitcher
6.5 oz Tequila
5 oz Triple Sec
5 oz Sour Mix
1.25 oz Agave syrup
Garnish: Lime
Build in a shaker, strain and pour over fresh ice. Garnish with lime.
Tiki-Rita Hayworth Margarita
2 parts Añejo Tequila
1 part fresh lime
¼ part Agave Nectar
1 bar spoon of orange marmalade
3 dashes tiki bitters
Build in a shaker, strain and pour over fresh ice. Garnish with lime.
Mezcal Margarita
1.5 oz Mezcal
.05 oz Mandarin Liqueur
.05 oz Triple Sec
.05 oz Lime juice
2 oz Blood Orange Juice
Build in a shaker, strain and pour over fresh ice. Garnish with an orange slice.
Virgin Prickly Pear Margarita
1 cup of prickly pear puree
1 cup of water
1/4 of cup of lime juice
1/4 of cup of agave syrup
Build in a shaker, strain and pour over fresh ice. Garnish with lime.
For an alcoholic version, replace the water with tequila.
