Congratulations to Derek and Sheila Green who celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary recently.
The couple was undeterred by COVID-19 and instead of a large silver anniversary celebration at the same location as their wedding they pivoted.
They celebrated with 65 close friends and family members through an hour-long Zoom event. They shared a photo montage of their life together from engagement through now. There were pictures from their wedding, with their son, with co-workers, with members of their Greek-letter organizations and with officials on every level.
“We are blessed to be able to be together this long and we could engage in new things,” Sheila Green says.
It was a look across a crowded room during one of those after-work parties popular during the early 1990s that sparked their love story. Derek Green was hosting the affair. She commented to a mutual friend how she noticed that he “had perfect teeth” and the friend went right over and told him of her admiration.
Sheila Green, graduated from the Philadelphia High School for Girls before going on to North Carolina Central University for her undergraduate studies and Saint Joseph’s University for graduate school. She is a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc.
Derek Green, who grew up in Bensalem, Pennsylvania, is a graduate of Bensalem High, the University of Virginia and Temple Law School. The life member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc. was elected in 2015 to be a Philadelphia City Council member at-large.
The couple has a 19-year-old son, Julian, who is on the autism spectrum. They have poured a lot of their energy into the city’s autism community.
“We are strong partners bonded with a common cause,” they said. “He (Julian) shares our drive and determination and we are so proud of his ability to address his obstacles head-on.”
Sheila Green, who is a facility portfolio manager at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, has been chairperson of the Autism Speaks Philadelphia Walk and is a board member for the Center of Autism in the city. As a councilmember, Derek Green is the primary supporter of the Philadelphia Autism Project.
And what is their secret to a long and happy marriage?
“We are best friends. We have similar likes in most things, religion, politics, movies, but give each other space to explore our interests,” the couple says. “We never let any issue linger, and we discuss and seek resolutions almost immediately. How we treat each other is of high importance to both of us and we strive to continue to show love and respect for one another.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.