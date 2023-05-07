Michelle Obama

Former first lady Michelle Obama speaks during WSJ’s Future of Everything Festival on Wednesday in New York. — AP Photo/Mary Altaffer

Michelle Obama announced Wednesday that she has co-founded a new company to make and sell healthier food and drinks for kids, products that she says will be less detrimental to their long-term health because of their lower sugar and higher nutrient content.

The former first lady’s work with PLEZi Nutrition is an extension of her efforts to improve child nutrition when she was in the White House.

