Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, along with Black Voters Matter co-founder LaTosha Brown, received the Ms. Foundation’s Women of Vision Award on Tuesday as the nation’s oldest women’s foundation marks its 50th anniversary on. — AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, encouraged women to find inspiration to fight for equity as she accepted the Ms. Foundation Women of Vision Award Tuesday night, with Black Voters Matter co-founder LaTosha Brown.

"It's never too late to start," Meghan said at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in Manhattan. "You can be the visionary of your own life... There is still so much work to be done."

