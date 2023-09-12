With her tiny, tasty and tempting culinary concoction known as French Toast Bites, Charisse McGill is earning quite a name for herself around town. In fact, many may now know her simply as the “French Toast Lady.”
The idea for the tiny tidbits came to her, she confesses, ”because I love French toast.” And to the many others among us who share that love, McGill’s toast is portable and drizzled with all kinds of toppings, including whipped cream, powdered sugar, strawberries, chocolate syrup, and more.
Additionally, McGill’s now earned another well-deserved name for herself because The Farmers Market Coalition (FMC) has selected the Pennsylvania food entrepreneur as their new executive director. McGill, who is the organization’s first Black female to be named to the post, will lead the national nonprofit that serves 8,000 plus farmers markets across America.
McGill was hired by the Board of Directors after a nationwide search, and will lead the national nonprofit dedicated to strengthening and supporting the farmers markets across the United States, while providing real income opportunities for farmers and expanding access in local communities.
McGill says with this appointment she feels she’s now come “full circle. I started French Toast Bites from all the information I gained working for many years at the Lansdale Farmers’ Market. Today, my company has grown in staff and revenue. So now I have the opportunity to give back to the organization where I got my start.”
Originally from Pittsburgh, McGill came to Philly to attend Temple University, eventually earning her bachelor of science degree from the university’s school of sport, tourism and hospitality management. In 2018, she enrolled in the MBA food marketing program at St. Joseph’s University.
McGill first started considering launching a business while employed at Valley Forge Military Academy, and organizing the Lansdale Farmers’ Market on the side.
“And I don’t think I would be so successful had I not spent those seven years managing the Lansdale Farmers’ Market and working with independent food and beverage producers,” she states.
She adds that she might not have even started her business, or been so successful at running it, had it not been for her daughter, Madison, whose successful lemonade stand was such an inspiration.
“My daughter, who’s almost 18 now, first started her lemonade business when she was just 12 years old,” McGill begins. “She spent fourteen Saturdays in the summer selling lemonade and made $6,000. And the following summer the same thing happened.”
So inspired, while McGill was studying at St. Joseph’s, she decided she could possibly do the same thing with her little French toast bites. In the beginning, she operated out of a 10-by-10-foot tent, but she says eventually it all worked out. In fact, it worked out so well for McGill, that in 2020 she became the first Black woman to own and operate an establishment in Spruce Street Harbor Park and Cherry Street Pier on Penn’s Landing.
Having been featured on the Today Show, in Forbes, and in numerous other national and regional publications, McGill bookends her journey by stepping into a role where she can amplify the voices of market operators and lend support in fostering equity, success and recognition within communities.
“I hope I can open up doors for more and more Black woman,” McGill emphasizes. “Over the years, I took some risks but it all worked out. And here I am today. I may have some bruises, but definitely no scars!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.