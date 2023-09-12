With her tiny, tasty and tempting culinary concoction known as French Toast Bites, Charisse McGill is earning quite a name for herself around town. In fact, many may now know her simply as the “French Toast Lady.”

The idea for the tiny tidbits came to her, she confesses, ”because I love French toast.” And to the many others among us who share that love, McGill’s toast is portable and drizzled with all kinds of toppings, including whipped cream, powdered sugar, strawberries, chocolate syrup, and more.

