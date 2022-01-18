Kaylee is a smart 16-year-old, who is bubbly once she gets to know you. Kaylee likes horseback riding and loves to be surrounded by animals. It should be no surprise then that she hopes to attend college and become a veterinarian.
Until then, Kaylee is a typical teen, enjoying TikTok and the latest dances featured there. She enjoys a wide variety of music. Kaylee also enjoys video gaming; she is an avid Fortnite player. Kaylee likes watching anime, and her current favorite show is “Fairy Tale,” an anime comedy. This suits her, as Kaylee has a great sense of humor and loves comedy.
Kaylee also likes a spa day where she can get her hair and nails done. She is liking school more and more and seems to like all her high school subjects. A two-parent family is what Kaylee is hoping for, but she would do well with a single parent as well. Kaylee has goals – to go to college, to own a horse and to even own a Tesla, and she seeks a family to be there for her as she achieves her goals. Could you be the family for Kaylee?
For more information about Kaylee, and other youth ready for their permanent homes, contact us at ac@adopt.org or 267-443-1872. Celebrating its 50th year the Adoption Center is a private, non-profit organization that creates permanent environments for children in foster care through public awareness, advocacy, family-finding, and well-organized adoption match events to spark and sustain the strongest placements. Learn more at www.adopt.org.
