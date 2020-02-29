Like most Cinderella stories, this one involves a fancy ball, a gown and most importantly shoes but at the end of the night our heroine doesn’t get the prince, instead, she gets an education.
For the past seven years, the Mayor’s Masked Ball has been one of the Philadelphia UNCF’s signature events and biggest fundraisers helping to provide scholarships to Philadelphia college students.
One of those students Brianna Walker is thrilled to be a part of UNCF (United Negro College Fund) and will be attending the ball once again this year.
“It’s a great experience because you get to see everybody with their different mask on and beautiful gowns and the men are suited. It’s beautiful. It’s important to have events like the Mayor’s Masked Ball because sometimes we don’t know who the money is coming from. This event gives us a chance to not only know who’s supporting us and who’s giving back but lets us interact with them as well,” Walker says.
Walker, who is studying neuroscience at Spelman College (Atlanta, Georgia) and plans to continue her architectural engineering degree at North Carolina A&T (Greensboro, North Carolina), says she is grateful for UNCF and the chance encounter that brought them together.
“My mom was in the post office about this time of year with my Spelman College envelope to be sent to the school. There was a lady and she was like, ‘Oh, I see you’re about to send a college application. Look up UNCF. They have money and opportunities for people.’ And so we looked at UNCF, then we got connected with a lot of people at the Philly office as well. It’s like it was meant to be,” says the South Philadelphia native.
Nationally, the UNCF actively supports 37 private historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) and advocates for minority higher education. When most people think of the UNCF, they think of the scholarship aspect, but Walker says it’s much more than a check towards tuition or books.
“The United Negro College Fund has helped me in so many ways from supporting me financially when I didn’t have the money to attend college then to furthering my collegiate journey. It has helped me by being there for me and supporting me and praying for me. UNCF provided me with a network of people to talk to and helped me by connecting with different people for networking and beyond,” she says.
Walker says she has become close to many of the people she has met through UNCF and leans on them for more than academics.
“It’s a family. There are so many different people in the organization that are just there supporting students and want to see us do great things and they’re there for us to talk to,” she says. “If you want to be connected to someone else, they’re there to be a good shoulder to cry on through hard times, as well. They’re also great mentors.”
This year’s Mayor’s Masked Ball, which takes place March 7 at the Philadelphia Marriott Downtown, will serve as a mini-family reunion for Walker and she says she’s ready for the majestic night.
“I was in the mall and I just came across my dress for the ball,” she says. “It’s a black long gown that has a little train and is off the shoulders. It’s beautiful.”
For more information on the 2020 Philadelphia UNCF Mayor’s Masked Ball or the UNCF, visit UNCF.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.