Matthew, 19, is a sweet, smart and dutiful youth. His favorite place to be is outside. Whether going for a stroll in the fresh air or for a longer trip to the playground, he likes to be out and about. When Matthew is at the park he enjoys running and exploring the area. At the playground, he enjoys playing on the swings and slides. He also loves waterparks, arcades, and sensory gyms! Obviously, he likes being outdoors and engaged in activity.
When he’s home, Matthew enjoys watching cartoons, listening to music on his headphones, and playing with sensory toys. He also enjoys playing in the backyard, especially jumping on a trampoline. Matthew does well at school and is meeting all his academic goals.
Matthew wants to spend as much time as possible with the people that love and care for him, that’s when he is at his happiest and where he thrives the most. Matthew enjoys giving out cuddles, hugs and smiles when he feels comfortable. Matthew responds best to structure and routine, though he easily adapts to new experiences. He does well with other children (any age) and with pets. All individuals and families are welcome!
For more information about Matthew, and other youth ready for their permanent homes, contact us at ac@adopt.org or 267-443-1872. Celebrating its 50th year the Adoption Center is a private, non-profit organization that creates permanent environments for children in foster care through public awareness, advocacy, family-finding, and well-organized adoption match events to spark and sustain the strongest placements. Learn more at www.adopt.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.