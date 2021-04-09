Mt. Airy resident Mary L. Thomas celebrated her ninetieth birthday with a butter pound cake and drive-thru birthday commemoration in her honor, it was a heartfelt tribute fit for a queen.
“There were so many cars,” said Gloria Pickens, Thomas’ eldest daughter. “We had a blessed time on Saturday for her ninetieth birthday, it was just wonderful,” she said.
Thomas, the daughter of Elsie and Samuel Gathers, was born in Lake City, South Carolina on Wednesday, April 1, 1931. Thomas is the second child born of eleven children. She moved to Philadelphia around 1954 and settled in Germantown. Shortly after migrating to Philadelphia, she married the late Lucious Thomas on June 11, 1956.
“My mom is such a special person, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, and friend. She’s very compassionate, caring, understanding, and is such a spiritual person,” said Pickens, “To me and to others, she exemplifies the love of God and she represents it well.”
Thomas has four children Evangelist Willie M. Robinson, Minister Gloria A. Pickens, Ronald L. Thomas, Lucia P. Bush, and one God-daughter Alison T. Odom.
According to her family, she also has several spiritual daughters and sons. Thomas’ long lineage includes 10 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren.
“She has kept me grounded through words of wisdom for as long as I can remember,” said Lucia P. Bush, Thomas’ younger daughter. “She made sure that I went to and graduated from college. I am very thankful, grateful, and honored to rejoice with my mother, Mary L. Thomas, on her ninetieth birthday. May God continue to shed his grace upon her,” said Bush.
Thomas has been a faithful member of the Polite Temple Baptist Church in Philadelphia since joining the church in 1956. Known to many as a true prayer warrior, she’s been active in several ministries. Her most recent service to the church includes serving on the Deaconess Board, Senior Choir, Women’s Ministry, and the Mass Choir. Thomas also serves as the ambassador and “mother” of the church.
“She has a magnetic personality,” said Pickens.
Those who know and love her, describe Thomas as being “filled with the wisdom of God”.
When asked what was the secret to living a great life. Thomas replied, “being close to the Lord.”
She said her greatest life lessons have been to, “treat everybody right, love on people and try to help people.”
“She has based her life on scriptures and being close to God. That’s what her life has been a reflection of,” said Pickens.
Thomas’ favorite scripture is Psalm 23, “The Lord is my shepherd, I shall not be in want. He restores my soul. He guides me in paths of righteousness for his name’s sake. Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil, for you are with me; your rod and your staff, they comfort me.”
When she isn’t busy with church duties or caring for others, she’s likely to be tending to a garden or a plant. Thomas’ favorite hobby is gardening, she truly has a green thumb and a love for cultivating.
As the family reflected on Thomas’s virtuous life, it was paramount to take a moment to acknowledge their phenomenal matriarch on her ninetieth birthday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.