Marc Lamont Hill wears many hats, college professor, journalist/television contributor, bookstore owner and author. Recently, he’s dusted off and is once again donning his writer’s cap.
“Seen and Unseen,” his new book co-written with Todd Brewster, investigates how historical events are reproduced in present times and how modern technology is used to depict the racial strife that is once again raging across the country.
Technology, particularly cell phones, has played an important role in raising awareness of this disparity.
In Hill’s words “We want America to understand that this isn’t a momentary blip of injustice but part of a long thread of injustice.”
The murder of George Floyd in 2020 sparked the idea for the book. The horrifying footage shows a man being slain by police in front of the entire world. Communities all across the globe demonstrated against the murder as well as the social injustices that were taking place in their respective locations.
Hill said that seeing how things unfolding surrounding the Floyd incident influenced him and Todd Brewster to develop the concept of the book.
“The George Floyd moment was a game changer. Watching that man be murdered was disturbing but we knew that violence existed. Many Americans never had access to that level of violence. This wasn’t a still photo but a video that lasted for minutes on minutes. You’re watching it and forced to reckon with it. I thought about writing a book at that moment and when I connected with Todd Brewster, who’s a brilliant historian, we put our heads together. We started to ask the question: how did this moment transform through media technology? It’s an important question to ask but we also wanted to not limit our understanding of this moment,” he shared.
Hill cited another televised racial injustice episode that ruled the country in the 1990s.
“I thought about the 90s and Rodney King, that moment for me as a young man in Philadelphia, affected me. I had never been to L.A. and didn’t know anything about L.A., but I saw that video and understood something about the LAPD and something about racial justice and injustice in America. So, the technology brought me someplace and it shaped the national conversation. It shaped what we asked for and shaped how we asked for reform.”
This paved the way for a deeper exploration of history. Brewster was the one who mentioned Kent State, Ida B. Wells, Frederick Douglass, and Birth of a Nation, to name a few. That investigation led to the discovery that every instance of racism and racial injustice is linked to media and technology. At every stage, the freedom fighters have used the technologies at their disposal to reveal the depravity of bigotry.
Hill offered tips on how to navigate against alternative facts presented as truth.
“First you must manage expectations. Not everyone is going to be on your side. There are people in this country who are willfully ignorant. They are committed to not understanding, they are committed to not learning. Not knowing is their thing either for strategic purposes or self-preservation. The way to combat those lies is to keep ideas alive in schools and bookstores.”
The other noteworthy aspect of “Seen and Unseen” is when Hill and Brewster reveal the flawed pasts of victims such as Trayvon Martin, Ahmad Aubrey, and George Floyd. The mainstream media frequently dehumanizes gunshot victims in order to provide law enforcement with an alibi, this shifts the focus away from the crime and onto the victims, who aren’t present to defend themselves.
“Part of the media challenge we have is how to accurately represent that which has happened. The news isn’t neutral. The news isn’t objective. The news is always a point of view and perspective. What we have seen throughout history is when the predominant culture has control over the narratives. They can prepare the world for who and what we are.”
The subject of the role of Black media was then raised.The aim of black media, particularly newspapers, was to provide a counter-voice to white media; nevertheless, many members of the community today get their news from gossip/entertainment media far too frequently.
Hill spoke about the power and necessity of Black media.
“We can’t lose sight of the mission when it wasn’t told in the NY Times but told in the Amsterdam News. It was the Final Call that helped us understand what was happening in Anti-Colonial revolutions around the world. It wasn’t the Daily News or the Inquirer, it was the Philadelphia Tribune, the pipeline into Black culture. If we understand history that Black folks had to tell their own stories it won’t be as jarring.”
“Seen and Unseen” tries to demonstrate that if we do not learn from our past, we are bound to repeat it. Hill said that while things may appear dismal, remember “we are the children of people who have been through so much more.”
The Philadelphia Free Library is hosting an in-person discussion for “Seen and Unseen” on May 2 at 7:30 p.m. Journalist Tracey Matisak will moderate the event. For more information, visit freelibrary.org
