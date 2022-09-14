On Thursday, Sept. 15, the Metropolitan Area Neighborhood Nutrition Alliance (MANNA) will host its annual premier event, Main Course, at Water Works by Cescaphe.
In partnership with MANNA, Chef Chair Jen Carroll of Carroll Couture Cuisine, and James Beard award finalist and Chef Advisor Eli Kulp of High Street Hospitality, will present some of Philadelphia's best chefs and restaurants.
During the one-night event, chefs from a dozen different restaurants will prepare and showcase unique cuisine for guests to enjoy. One of those chefs will be Khoran Horn, representing his restaurant Guardhouse. Horn is the Philly-based chef and restaurateur behind VIII XII Hospitality in Old City which houses Old City's Stripp'd Juice, and Guardhouse Cafe at the Frankfort Arsenal in Bridesburg.
Horn says he came by his desire to be in this business quite naturally. “When I was around 14, I got a job in my father's restaurant in Old City. It was called Old City Seafood, and it was my first technical cooking job.”
That experience sort of lit a fire under Horn and he was off to seek a similar career on his own.
“Eventually I went to study at Johnson and Wales University at their Norfolk, VA. Campus. I graduated with a degree in Culinary Arts, and also received a two-year degree in Hotel and Restaurant Management.”
Eventually Horn made his way back to Philly, landing his first industry job as the restaurant manager of Allie's, which was housed in the Marriott Hotel downtown. Two years later he landed a job at Lowes Hotel as the manager of the hotel's restaurant, then dubbed Sole Food.
Two years later came a pivotal point in his career when he went to work in sales and training at Apple for eight years. That provided an indelible branding experience that he still taps into today.
As much experienced as he's gained over the years, Horn has never lost sight of his long-term goal of owning his own restaurant. So in 2015 he opened Stripp'd Juice. Shortly after it opened it received rave reviews.
Later, Horn opened his latest restaurant, Guardhouse, housed in the historical venue which served as the guard house for a U.S. Army ammunition plant in World War II. Opened in 2021 (delayed because of COVID), Guardhouse serves a healthy offering of breakfast and lunch edibles as well as the occasional pop-up dinner.
At the upcoming event, Horn will be featuring his healthy dish of pickled vegetables and shrimp.
A lifelong vegetarian, Horn has always believed in healthy eating. “Although this is my first time working with MANNA, I don't think it will be my last. I believe everyone has the right to healthy, nutritious food,” he insist. “And once I learned what MANNA did, I knew I had to be part of it.”
In doing his research, Horn discovered that MANNA is an essential service in Philadelphia, especially for people at acute nutritional risk while battling serious diseases. MANNA prepares and delivers delicious and nourishing meals and counsel, empowering individuals to improve their quality of life.
Although a very busy man Horn still manages to find the time to run his restaurants and give his time to organizations like MANNA. He says, “I believe in Karma. So the things that you do will come back to you. And I believe strongly in giving back to my community.”
Horns philosophy is an all-encompassing one: “It might be hard to find the time to do things, but you can always make time for the things you want to make time for!”
The event begins at 6 p.m., and tickets and sponsorship packages can be purchased at mannapa.org/maincourse.
On Sept.13, at 1 pm on the Food Network, Tabitha Brown will host CompliPlated. Four chefs will compete in a cooking challenge. One of those chefs is Philly's own Khoran Horn.
