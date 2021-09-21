Mama LaVerne’s Chicken-N-Waffles origin dates back to 30 years ago. It all started when LaVerne would travel coast to coast to feed family, friends, and eventually celebrities. Fast forward to present time, that same recipe has now evolved into an empire. Daughter Donna Joyner, joins her mother in business to keep the family traditions going. A tradition that commenced back in LaVerne’s childhood.
“I’ve always been interested in cooking. I came from a family of 9 siblings and my mom and dad always made sure we knew how to cook. Just watching my mom cook and my dad cook they worked together baking cakes, then the chicken and waffles. We were always together as a family eating food together. That’s always one thing that stayed with me.”, says LaVerne.
There’s no surprise that LaVerne has been able to master the chicken and waffles recipe as her mother mastered and handed down the recipe to her. “Watching my mom cook and seeing the family enjoy the chicken and waffles after church when they stop at my mom and dad’s home, we would just get together and enjoy all of that home cooked food.”, says LaVerne.
After traveling to see daughter Donna several times in Texas, the demand for Mama LaVerne’s Chicken-N-Waffles grew. LaVerne then went on to teach Donna the winning recipe. “It’s all about passing it down and letting it be the legacy of the family. And this is what I’m hoping will carry on from Donna to passing on to other generations.”, LaVerne explained.
Donna further emphasized that the famous chicken and waffles recipe is all about being present with family. “You’re coming together for this family meal and you get to bond. You get to share traditions. You get to create memories. We want to bring people back to the table. Enjoy each other again... We want this to be a tradition of people coming together. Our core purpose is to enrich people’s connections through food from the soul.”
While cooking did not come as a natural interest for Donna, she gradually became her mother’s sous chef as the chicken and waffles recipe was perfected. “ I started to learn how to make it along with some of her (Mama LaVerne) other dishes, as well. Now, I can cook pretty well. When she comes home to Dallas, she’s taking recipes that I gave her!” says Donna.
The partnership between Donna and Mama LavVerne came about once the pandemic hit. “ We had loved ones dying in April of last year...My mom was very sick. They thought that she had Covid, but she ended up having severe bronchitis. Then I got injured...it’s been over a year now that I’m just now beginning to walk again. You go through so much and it really is your faith in God that pushes you through. Everyday, my mom and I give each other strength to be strong and resilient. In this heartache and pain, God allowed us to give birth to this new business,” says Donna.
She continued, “In the pandemic, we’ve packaged the flour mix in ziplock bags and mailed it to our friends and family so that they could prepare it...For my friends in Dallas, I would actually cook the love meal and place it outside of my door, and they (friends) would do a love drive by to pick up the meal or I would drop off the love meal. So that’s what we did in the pandemic which allowed us to do the research. Allowed us to write the business plan and get the partners in place. From the packaging to the spice company. We had the best time to work on this opportunity, but we were challenged with everything with our family. ”
While Donna and Mama LaVerne have faced quite the adversity, they’ve recently sought out success with the launch of their new seasoning and mixes in ShopRite. “Fans started to ask ‘why you don’t have Mama LaVerne’s Chicken-N-Waffles?’ And he (Jeff Brown, ShopRite President & CEO) reached out to me...He gave us an incredible opportunity. We’re coming back (to Philadelphia) October 5th to do more in store appearances. We’ll also be sending Mama’s love meals where we cook for the firefighters...we’ll be doing this around the country.”
Mama LaVerne's 2-in-1 flour mix and chicken seasoning can be used for frying, baking and seasoning fish, chicken, and veggies. The mouth watering waffle and pancake mix is currently sold in 6 stores within the ShopRite and Fresh Grocer Philadelphia franchise. "It's a dream come true to package love and legacy in a package. From our heart to your home."
While the renowned recipe has been around for decades, this is only the beginning for Mama LaVerne's. "We want to grow the business through grocery store chains and even retail like Walmart and Target. And we'd like to have the opportunity to sell our products in the commissary and army bases.", Donna explains.
retail like Walmart and Target. And we’d like to have the opportunity to sell our products in the commissary and army bases.”, Donna explains.
“We’re fighters. We stand on the shoulders of phenomenal women. We know that this recipe exemplifies strength. It exemplifies courage and perseverance. We want to inspire other people because we know that if we continue to give, you sew up a harvest. We want people
to look at us and think ‘wow, I can do it.’ No matter what your age is, no matter what your circumstance is you have to have that mindset to go for it,” says Donna.
Mama’s Laverne advice for aspiring entrepreneurs, “Have faith and keep going. If you are passionate, go for it. Don’t give up.”
