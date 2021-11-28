LumiNature transforms the Philadelphia Zoo into a nighttime winter wonderland with over a million lights. Visitors can enjoy 14 illuminated experience zones featuring some of their favorite animals as well as strolling performers from now through Jan. 9.
Highlights will include a 100 ft-long aquarium tunnel, enormous jellyfish, a brand new octopus tree, a 21-feet tall brilliant colored snake, hundreds of illuminated penguins, giant cat eyes glowing in the dark of night, a 22-feet-tall Butterfly Tree, a new Wilderness Express Train, and a 25-foot tree made entirely of lit flamingo lawn ornaments.
LumiNature is a nighttime experience, with timed tickets available every half hour from 5:30pm to 8:30pm.
For more information, visit philadelphiazoo.org
