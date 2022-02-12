They say that the way to a man’s heart is through his stomach but that’s true of most people. Who doesn’t love a good meal? That’s especially true when it comes to Valentine’s Day. Steak 48’s Executive Chef Robert Watson knows the secret ingredient for a good romantic meal.
“The love that you have for your spouse, significant other, family and friends, and the care that you put into the meal are important. If the meal is prepared from the heart and soul, it will be romantic,” he said.
Watson said food and love go hand in hand because they are both about shared experiences.
“People associate love with food because they remember the wonderful flavors, smells and textures of the delicious things that they’ve eaten, and they want to share those positive memories with the most important people in their lives,” he said.
The veteran chef said a meal doesn’t have to be lobster tails and filet mignon to be romantic.
“I believe that all ingredients can be romantic, it just depends on the love that you put into it. Two people can make the same dish and one will taste better than the other and the reason will always be the love and care put into the dish,” Watson said.
A good recipe is the best way to start any meal and Chef Watson has a few recipes that are both impressive and easy.
If you are lost when it comes to making things in the kitchen, make reservations at a place like Steak 48. A good meal leaves an impression no matter if you made it at home or get it from a restaurant.
“On Valentine’s Day, I’ll be heading the kitchen at Steak 48 in Philadelphia to ensure that anyone who comes in for dinner has an unforgettable experience. I’ll be taking my wife out the following weekend for a belated celebration, but I’ll be sure to make sure she knows just how much I love and appreciate her on Valentine’s Day regardless. We’ll be celebrating having been together for 25 years!” Watson shared.
White Bean with chicken and escarole soup:5oz chicken breast or pre-shredded chicken.
1 ½ Qts of chicken or bone broth.
1 tbsp. olive oil.
1 tbsp. salted butter.
1 tbsp. of sliced garlic.
1 lg. chopped shallot.
1 head of fresh escarole washed and chopped.
1 sm. bunch of fresh thyme pull off stem and chopped.
1 bunch curly parsley chopped no stem if possible.
Pinch red pepper flakes.
1 cup of fresh white beans soaked or 2 cans of washed and strained Cannelloni Beans or lg. white bean.
Slow cook chicken breast in 1qt. chicken stock until tender. Use two forks to shred chicken in separate bowl. In separate pan on med heat add olive oil, butter, fresh thyme, garlic, and shallot, cook until aromatic. Next add chopped escarole sauté until tender. Finish with red pepper flakes, salt, and pepper to taste. Combine cooked escarole and herbs to simmering pot of chicken broth and shredded chicken, add beans and remaining chicken broth; let simmer for taste and flavor.
Salt pepper to taste.
Crab cake with citrus aioli1 lb. of lump crabmeat drained.
{open can (leaving lid on) lay can upside down on plate to allow it to drain- 30min.}
Ingredients
2 small diced yellow onion.
2 small diced red pepper.
½ tsp of butter.
1 egg
1 tsp. stone ground mustard
1 tsp. minced curly parsley
½ cup of toasted breadcrumbs or toasted panko
2 tbsp. of mayonnaise
1 tsp. of old bay or favorite seafood spice
Pinch of salt and pepper to taste
1 lined baking pan
Sauté yellow onions and diced red pepper in pan on medium heat till translucent (about 3 min). In med size bowl combine mustard, mayo, egg, parsley, salt, pepper, and spice then mix. Once combined gently add crab meat being cautious not to break up lump crab too much. Fold in two tbsp of toasted breadcrumbs. Divide mix to make 4 crab cakes by gently patting between palms of hands, next place on baked sheet. Right before baking top with remaining breadcrumbs. If you like a dryer crab cake add more when mixing.
Bake for 12 to 15 min eternal temp of 145.
Citrus aioli2 lg eggs room temp
½ cup grapeseed oil or olive oil
2 tbsp. fresh squeezed orange juice
½ tsp. orange zest
Salt & pepper to taste
Whisk in bowl and hold in refrigerator until ready.
Harvest Salad
Small head cauliflower rough chopped
Olive oil & butter
Salt & Pepper
1 tsp. Fresh Minced garlic
Shake of Turmeric spice
Shake of granulated onion
½ Red onion med sliced
Sm. can of artichoke hearts
Sm. can heart of palm (drained)
4/5 Brussel sprouts
½ cup of pine nuts
½ cup balsamic vinegar
¼ cup sugar
First turn oven on to 350 degrees
Toss cauliflower, red onion, drained artichoke hearts, olive oil, minced garlic turmeric, and granulated onion. Place on lined small baking pan and roast until cauliflower tender. Once tender, remove from oven and strain liquid from pan. Turn on broil setting and char vegetables to add a little color. Hold until ready to make salad. Cut bottom stem from Brussel sprouts so you only have leaves, toss in olive oil very lightly. Doing the same in separate dish with pine nuts {if you like a little heat you can give it a dash of siracha at this time or favorite spice} use foil lined baking sheet and place pine nuts on one side and Brussel sprouts leaves on the other. Roast until both finished sprouts having a crisp to them and nuts toasted. Slice hearts of palm and when ready to enjoy salad add to bowl when tossing.
Balsamic reductionIn a small saucepan on med low heat add vinegar and sugar. {To add a little bit more flavor, toss in a few fresh raspberries while reducing.} Once done you will have a syrup consistency, hold at room temperature until ready.
Crusted lamb loin2 boneless lamb loins 8/10 oz
2 tbsp. of Dijon mustard
2 tbsp. of honey
1 tbsp. flat leaf chopped parsley {Italian parsley}
1 tsp. of chopped fresh rosemary
2 cloves of minced garlic
2 tbsp. of olive oil
1 tbs. salted butter
Kosher salt a fresh ground pepper
1 cup of bread crumb panko bread crumb or small croutons all depends on desired look.
Turn oven to 375 while oven is getting hot use cast iron pan or large pan on med high add oil and butter chopped rosemary garlic sauté until fragrant. Season dried lamb loins with salt and pepper and sear loins turning once for about two/three minutes on two sides transfer to a foiled baking sheet, let rest. Take honey and mustard and mix, once combined, top loins with glaze finish with crust of choice and roast. Let rest for about 6/8 min before slicing.
Internal temperatures
Medium rare-125/130
Medium 135-145
Well done 155/165
Roasted fingerling potatoes
1 lb of multicolored potatoes sliced in half length wise.
2 tsp. olive oil
1 small, sliced shallot
1 tbsp. minced leaf parsley
1 tsp. of chopped oregano
Kosher salt & fresh ground pepper to taste
Toss potatoes in all ingredients and place around lamb loins and let cook at same time as lamb at med rare they cook for at least 20 min.
Red wine reduction1 tbsp. olive oil
1 minced small shallot
1 minced garlic clove
1 cup dry red wine
1 cup Beef bone both
1 tsp. chopped rosemary
1 tsp. chopped thyme
¼ cup salted butter
Black fresh ground pepper and kosher salt to taste if needed.
In small saucepan, once hot, add oil and shallot, cook for about 2 min, then add garlic and cook for about 2 min more. Add red wine, reducing liquid to a third of a cup on med high, about 8 min. Next, add beef bone broth let reduce until syrup like about another 8 min. Fold in room temp butter and strain so you have a smooth creamy sauce to finish lamb with.
Sautéed Broccolini1 bunch of Broccolini
1 Sliced small garlic clove
1 tbsp. salted butter
Fresh ground pepper to taste.
Blanch Broccolini in salted water for 2/3 minutes and shock in ice bath after blanching take out ice bath and hold until ready to cook.
Once ready to serve place in heated sautéed pan with sweated garlic and cook until desired tenderness.
With these recipes all items should be prepared around same time and serve within a sequenced timeline for the freshest and best quality of flavors.
