High School Junior and Montgomery County native Andrea Rose Sample-Oates was crowned Miss Pennsylvania High School America 2021 earlier this month. This marks the teen’s second statewide title. She was crowned Miss Pennsylvania Junior Teen at the National American Miss Pageant in 2018.
“I just love that this organization has prepared me for the real world. I have gained great interview skills stage presence and even public speaking skills, and I’m so happy that it will help me carry on into my future,” Sample-Oates said.
The seventeen-year-old said winning the title has been great but her biggest win has been the people that she has met through the pageant.
“I’ve always wanted to have a little sister or a big sister and now I’m so proud to say that I have five through pageantry, which is definitely one of the greatest gifts. I just love meeting new people from across the country, and we can’t wait until we finally meet for nationals,” she said.
As Miss PA High School America, Oates supports the organization’s anti-bullying platform, BRAVE (Building Respect And Value for Everyone). The newly crowned queen said the cause is one that’s near and dear to her heart.
“The anti-bullying platform really caught my attention because I was bullied when I was a kid, so I just love that this organization really has the same strong values and beliefs that I have,” she said.
The Agnes Irwin School Junior said in addition to anti-bullying, female empowerment is another cause she supports, so much so that she started her own charity to champion it.
“With my nonprofit, I’ve been able to go into my community and talk about the importance of education for girls and how to really build up their self-confidence. I also host a yearly book and clothing drive where all the proceeds go to girls in South Africa. One day, I hope to turn my non-profit into a global phenomenon, by having my very own all-girls school in South Africa,” Sample Oates said.
When she’s not involved in pageants or charity work, Sample-Oates enjoys singing, dancing and being active in her church, Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church. She also serves as the Regional Teen Secretary of Jack and Jill of America, an organization dedicated to enriching the lives of African American youth, and plans to run for Regional Teen President in May.
It was will be a busy Spring for the teen.
This June, Sample-Oates will compete for the title of National Miss High School America in Little Rock, AR.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.