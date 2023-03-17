Telling the story of the famous “Philly Sound” often includes names like Kenney Gamble, Leon Huff, Thom Bell, The Spinners and the Delfonics. You’ll hear about studios like Sigma Studios and songs like the iconic T.S.O.P., but often in the room and left out of history books is a singer with decades of experience and credits in Kathleen Fontaine-Prattis.
Her impact on Philly Sound, and music’s influence on her, is like a show that’s performed in three sets; the start of her journey in the fast paced music business, her decision to walk away from it, and the pathway that lead her back to the spotlight.
Prattis, known on the stage as Kat Fontaine, grew up in Chester. She came from humble beginnings with her single mother raising her and her brothers and sisters. She was always a smart kid, excelling in the classroom, but even as a child she gravitated to music.
She played the flutophone, clarinet, violin and tenor sax in school, all while singing in choirs in Chester. But it was the sounds she heard on the radio each day that planted her dreams of being a star.
Instead of just listening to the music she loved on the radio, she tried her hand at emulating it.
“I fell in love with music, I fell in love with Motown, I fell in love with Philly sound and they had strings and horns,” said Fontaine. “I thought it would be best for me to understand how to play at least one instrument in every family of instruments so that I could put my band together and it could help me recruit vocalists.”
At 13 years old, she met a man who would prove to be instrumental throughout her career, broadcast pioneer of Philadelphia Mike Nise who was the first person to recognize her vocal talent and recorded her. And even at 13, he was carefully showing her how to not just be an artist, but how to navigate the music industry.
“Mike is the reason why I have a career in music,” said Fontaine. “He was so generous. Everybody that came in the door that needed a vocalist, he got me hired.”
Fontaine’s success didn’t stop at Nise though. She prayed for a bigger stage and more opportunities to share her gifts. And as she grew as a musician and Nise grew in influence, Fontaine had even more opportunities to work with the stars of the era.
“I had kept asking God, just get me in the room with either one of these people,” said Fontaine. “Then that’s what he did.”
Fontaine would cross paths with the likes of Norman Harris, Kenny Gamble, she even sang background for Bunny Bigler and did studio work with Joe Frazier and The Knockouts.
“I have been with these grown men since I was a little girl and I don’t have any hard stories to tell,” said Fontaine. “They treated me like family. They spoiled me. They always arranged for someone to pick me up and take me home. They were very protective of me.”
As Fontaine transitioned into adulthood, she stayed close to the music scene, eventually signing a contract to sing with Society Hill Sound. She even found herself singing at Sigma Sound Studio, the same place where The O’Jays and Patti Labelle were recording.
“I just remember going to church and people saying if you want something just ask God for it,” said Fontaine. “That’s what I did and that’s where I am.”
Kat Fontaine would later fall in love with a Dutchman and move to Holland in 1986. Neither the move or language barrier could extinguish the flame that was her passion for performing, because she says her biggest stage ever was in the Netherlands.
Things began to slow down for her when she decided to move back to Philadelphia. Her old friends would call her to spend time in the studio to perform, but Fontaine would decide to be present in staying at home with her children.
“I decided to put my career aside because I believe my children deserve to be raised,” said Fontaine. ”I didn’t want my children to just grow up. That’s not how my mother did me.”
Fontaine taught music at various schools in the area and focused on her family, but her calling to command the stage never went away.
Fontaine says it wasn’t until her son finished school in 2008 that she wanted to grab the microphone again.
“I asked God, whatever you had for me in the beginning, can you just get me back there? Can you just get me back on stage so I can show the people all the gifts you gave me?” Fontaine recalled fondly. “Maybe they’ll put down these guns or find the gifts you put inside of them too?”
Some years later, Fontaine reconnected with Philadelphia musicians Benny Barksdale who recognized her desire for another shot at a “big break” and quickly connected her with another major player in Philly music history, Butch Ingram.
The well known musician, songwriter and producer was working on an instrumental album and asked Fontaine to provide vocals on a few of the songs. She took full advantage of the opportunity.
“When I get on a live mic in front of a song writer, a producer, an engineer and an executive, it’s my job to blow you away,” said Fontaine. “I’m not here to rehearse, I’m here to get a hit, I’m supposed to knock your socks off so if they’re coming loose, pull them up.”
Ingram was so impressed by Fontaine’s ability that he quickly changed direction from creating an instrumental album to producing a Kat Fontaine solo project.
In February of last year, “This Time” by Kat Fontaine and the Society Hill Orchestra was released to the public. With 11 tracks of soul stirring vocals, Fontaine was able to turn the page of her own history book, and once again work toward her dreams of being a performer.
Fontaine says you should expect to hear more singles and another collaboration with Butch Ingram in the future. She even plans to do live performances soon.
“I’m hoping that people find my music interesting and they will come to my concerts when I start to perform.”
“I didn’t ask to be a superstar or wealthy,” said Fontaine. “And you don’t have to be a vocalist in order to be creative.
“I found my creative lane by paying attention to the gifts that God gave me. If you do that and give attention to what he gave you, it can change your life.”
