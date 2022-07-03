Grilling isn't just slapping meat on the open flame, it an art form. For some that idea can be a little intimidating. Local Pitmaster Tom Peters of Holy ‘Que Smokehouse says with enough practice anyone can become a master.
"Be patient with the process. It takes time to get the hang of it. But you WILL get better if you keep trying," he said.
Peters cooks using the Texas-style for barbecue, which focuses more on the flavor of the meat rather than sauces and rubs. The Tribune caught up with him to get his take on barbecue and some tips just in time for the holiday weekend.
Q. How did you get into barbecue?
A. I was at a convention is Austin where I tried Texas Style BBQ for the very first time. From the second I walked in, smelling the wood burning and then taking my first bite...hooked instantly.
Q. What drew you to Texas style barbecue?
A. What I love about Texas style BBQ is that the meat speaks for itself. There are no sauces to hide any mistakes that happen when smoking BBQ. You either got it or you don't.
Q. What are the best cuts of meat that taste good but won't break the bank?
A. Right now meat is generally high but I find that pork butts are the cheapest and you will feed a lot more people for the price. Plus it's easier to smoke.
Q. What is the biggest mistake people make when it comes to bbq?
A. There's a saying "if you're lookin' it aint cookin". Keep your grill or smoker closed! You lose so much heat and make the process so much harder.
Q. Charcoal or gas? How can you achieve the best results with both?
A. Charcoal is best for lower temps and longer cooks. Gas is better for high heat and searing like when doing burgers.
Q. Does grill size matter?
A. Size always matters. You always have more room to play with different meats and styles of cooking. As you get better, you'll always find something to throw on the grill or smoker.
For more information about Pitmaster Tom Peters or Holy 'Que Smokehouse, visit holyque.com.
